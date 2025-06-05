Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala CM calls for controlled, democratic use of natural resources

Kerala CM calls for controlled, democratic use of natural resources

The CM said that this year's World Environment Day theme was to stop the widespread plastic pollution

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

The CM called for building a developed world for future generations while also preserving a healthy nature. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called for sustainable and environment friendly development in the state and controlled and democratic use of natural resources.

In a Facebook post on the occasion of World Environment Day, Vijayan said that currently it is an era of increasing crisis due to climate change and environmental degradation and therefore, collective responsibility to protect the ecosystem is important. 

"The development of the state should be sustainable and environment friendly. Instead of blind capitalist exploitation, we should ensure controlled and democratic use of natural resources," he said.

 

The CM said that this year's World Environment Day theme was to stop the widespread plastic pollution.

He called for building a developed world for future generations while also preserving a healthy nature.  hea

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra aims to plant 100 mn trees for greener future: Fadnavis

Eid, Eid Moon, Moon

National Holiday on June 7 for Bakrid: What's open and closed across India?

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

LIVE news updates: India's active Covid-19 case tally rises to 4,866, 7 deaths reported

PM Modi, president Murmu, Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu, PM Modi call for united efforts to conserve environment

Bengaluru RCB stampede

RCB's glory march turns tragic: What led to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan World Environment Day Climate Change Kerala Kerala government CPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon