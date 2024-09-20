As many as 58 scientists from Pune have been recognised in the Stanford University rankings this year, which list the top 2 per cent of scientists globally.

Among these, there are 14 from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), 11 from Symbiosis International University, 12 from the National Chemical Laboratory, nine from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, four from the Indian Institute for Science Education and Research, Pune, four from DY Patil Vidyapeeth, as well as one each from the Pulmocare Research and Education Foundation, KEM Hospital, Armed Forces Medical College, and College of Engineering Pune, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Stanford University released the rankings on September 17, which includes 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. These rankings evaluate scientists based on standardised citation metrics, highlighting the most influential researchers worldwide. Among the 223,252 scientists listed in the top 2 per cent globally, India boasts 5,352, an increase from 4,635 in 2023.

Ramakrishnan Raman, vice-chancellor of Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, remarked that this prestigious recognition reflects the institution’s dedication to promoting excellence in research and interdisciplinary innovation, as mentioned by the report.

The report quoted Raman as saying, “As the vice-chancellor, I am immensely proud of the recognition that 11 faculty members are in the global top 2 per cent scientist rankings. We are also supported by dedicated faculty members who strive for academic excellence.”

Sundeep Salvi has maintained his position as the top Respiratory Scientist in India for the fourth consecutive year and has improved his global ranking from 50th in 2023 to 35th this year, out of 65,702 respiratory scientists worldwide. “It is good to see Pune on the world map of lung research,” he said, as mentioned in the report.

Chittaranjan Yajnik, a prominent diabetologist at KEM Hospital in Pune, has once again secured his place in the top 2 per cent of scientists globally for the fourth consecutive year. He is known for pioneering several significant studies in diabetes that have gained international recognition, the report said.

The report quoted Yajnik as saying that their research on the developmental origins of health and disease (DOHaD) provides hope for future generations. He emphasised that promoting good nutrition and healthy lifestyles among young girls could help mitigate the intergenerational transmission of diabetes and cardiovascular disease in India. “We had a good year with path-breaking findings and it will help policy makers do right things for the right reasons,” Yajnik said, as quoted by the news report.



At IUCAA, Prof Surhud More remarked that the significant representation of scientists from Pune in the rankings highlights both the quantity and quality of research being conducted across various scientific fields in the city, the report said. The annual rankings released by Stanford University are a well-respected benchmark for identifying the top 2 per cent of scientists globally.