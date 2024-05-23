Six injured in boiler blast fire at Dombivli chemical factory in Thane

At least six workers were injured after a major fire broke out following a boiler explosion at a chemicals factory in Dombivli, located in the Thane district of Maharashtra, on Thursday, according to a report by news agency PTI. The explosion occurred at the Amber Chemical Company in Phase 2 of the Dombivli MIDC area.

The blast, which took place at around 1.40 pm, was reportedly so loud that it could be heard from a kilometre away, causing significant alarm in the area.

An eyewitness recounted that the explosion caused cracks in the glass windows of nearby buildings and damaged many houses in the vicinity.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, confirmed the explosion and stated that the ensuing fire spread to three adjoining factories. Thick plumes of smoke and fire were visible from a considerable distance, intensifying the urgency of the situation.





Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reported that eight people who were trapped on the premises have been rescued.

“Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed with the Thane collector, and they are also reaching the spot. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), and the fire brigade have been called in,” Fadnavis said on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

डोंबिवली एमआयडीसीतील अमुदान केमिकल कंपनीत बॉयलरचा स्फोट झाल्याची घटना दु:खद आहे.

In response to the severity of the blaze, a brigade call was issued, and eight fire engines were dispatched to the scene, said Tadvi. Additionally, teams from the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell and 13 personnel from the Thane Disaster Response Force have arrived to assist in controlling the fire.

Efforts are ongoing to bring the blaze under control and assess the full extent of the damage.

