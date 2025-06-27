Friday, June 27, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 6 missing as flash floods hit Himachal, rescue operations resume

6 missing as flash floods hit Himachal, rescue operations resume

National Disaster Response Force Commandant Baljinder Singh maintained that they are trying to trace the people feared to have been swept away from the project site.

(Representataive Image) "We saw the floods coming and screamed to alert the people below before running to safety," Daya Kishan, a labourer, said. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Search and rescue operation by joint teams of national and state disaster response forces, police and home guards to look for six missing people following cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh resumed on Friday morning, officials said.

These people are feared to have been swept away following cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra and Kullu districts on Wednesday.

So far, five bodies have been recovered from a hydro project site in the Kangra district that was hit by flash floods on Wednesday while the search for three missing people is on. The teams are also searching for three persons who went missing at Rehla Bihal in the Kullu district after a cloudburst, officials said. 

 

Lovely from the Chamba district, whom the search teams rescued from a forest near the project site, said there were 13 people in the camp, of which five ran towards the hills while the remaining were swept by the gushing waters.

"We saw the floods coming and screamed to alert the people below before running to safety," Daya Kishan, a labourer, said.

The project work had been suspended due to rain, and the workers were resting in temporary shelters near the site when floodwaters from Manuni Khad and nearby drains diverted towards them, sweeping several away, the officials said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant Baljinder Singh maintained that they are trying to trace the people feared to have been swept away from the project site.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Dharamshala Sudhir Sharma alleged that shelters were built near a stream, and not shifting labourers to safer areas when the weather deteriorated pointed towards negligence, which should be probed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Floods Himachal Pradesh NDRF

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

