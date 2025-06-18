Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 4 dead, 3 missing as car swept away in Gujarat's Botad; rescue ops begin

4 dead, 3 missing as car swept away in Gujarat's Botad; rescue ops begin

Inspector Vinay Kumar Bhati, Team Commander of the 6th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said the incident happened during early hours

NDRF

Representative Image: The NDRF is continuing its operation at the site with support from local authorities.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least four people died and three others are missing after an Eco car carrying nine passengers was swept away in a river in Gujarat's Botad district, an NDRF official said on Wednesday. Two people were rescued, while search operations are still ongoing.

Inspector Vinay Kumar Bhati, Team Commander of the 6th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said the incident happened during early hours and involved a vehicle that was possibly operating as a shared tempo.

Speaking to ANI, NDRF Team Commander Inspector Vinay Kumar Bhati of the sixth Battalion, said, "My team was deployed in Rajkot. We received information in the morning that a few people were stuck in Botad and needed to be rescued. We rushed to Botad but found that all roads to the city were blocked due to the waterlogging."

 

He explained that accessing Botad was difficult due to roadblocks.

"Accessing Botad city wasn't easy. We tried alternate village routes, which were narrow and congested, but they too were blocked. Eventually, with the help of the district administration, we managed to reach the town from the inside around 7:30 pm. From 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm, we carried out operations in the interior areas," he said.

Also Read

Air India plane crash

Air India crash: 177 DNA matches confirmed, says Gujarat HM Sanghavi

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T secures land in Gujarat for green hydrogen, ammonia projects

semiconductor

Gujarat plans 1,500 housing units to support Tata's Dholera semicon fab

Charles III

King Charles leads minute's silence for Ahmedabad plane crash victims

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India Ahmedabad plane crash highlights: Japanese PM Ishiba condoles loss of lives

He added that the team's vehicles were damaged during the operation, and they returned to base by 3:30 am.

Giving more details of the tragedy, Bhati said: "The incident occurred yesterday morning. The Eco car, possibly a shared tempo, was carrying nine individuals when it was swept away by the river. Two people were rescued immediately."

He confirmed that four bodies have been recovered so far. The search operation is underway to locate the remaining three individuals.

The NDRF is continuing its operation at the site with support from local authorities.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, eighteen people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat, and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed across all districts.

On the rain situation in Gujarat, State Emergency Commissioner Alok Pandey told reporters on Tuesday, "...The CM held a meeting regarding the incessant rains in the state during the last two days... The CM spoke to the District Magistrate of 25 districts and instructed them to take steps so that the loss of life and property is minimal..."

The gates of the Khambhada Dam in Botad district of Gujarat were opened on Tuesday due to a significant rise in water levels following incessant rainfall, exacerbating severe waterlogging across the region.

The downpour has led to the closure of Gadgda Road near the Botad Circle and the flooding of urban and rural areas in Gadhada, prompting extensive rescue operations and the relocation of residents and their farm animals to safety.

The situation in Botad is part of a broader weather crisis affecting Gujarat, with Amreli district also experiencing severe impacts.

More From This Section

Air India

LIVE news updates: Bali-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after volcano eruption

Indian Navy, Singapore ship

Fire aboard Singapore-flagged ship partially contained: DGS

Praful Patel

Praful Patel accuses Singapore Airlines of silence after Air India crash

Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025

Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Check dates, day-wise schedule and more

Air India plane crash

Lucknow-Mumbai flight cancelled due to operational issues: Air India

Topics : Gujarat Floods NDRF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon