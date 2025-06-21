Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Flood-like situation in Bihar's Nalanda district after Falgu river swells

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Several areas in Bihar's Nalanda district experienced a flood-like situation as portions of some small dams were damaged due to a sudden rise in water level in Falgu River following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Jharkhand over the past few days, officials said on Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) of the Bihar government, "Authorities released 73,000 cusecs of water from Uderasthan Barrage (in Jehanabad) due to a sudden increase in water level in Falgu River on June 19. The release of water from the barrage damaged portions of certain small dams causing a flood-like situation in several areas in Hilsa, Karaiparsurai and Ekangarsarai in Nalanda district."  The authorities concerned are providing relief materials, including food packets and drinking water, to the affected people. Temporary tents have been set up for the victims, it said.

 

Two teams of NDRF have been deployed in the area for relief and rescue operations.

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

