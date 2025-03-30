Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 04:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
7 injured as Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express derails in Odisha's Cuttack

7 injured as Bengaluru-Kamakhya Express derails in Odisha's Cuttack

Press Trust of India Cuttack
Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Seven people were injured as an express train derailed in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday, officials said.

Eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Nirgundi near Manguli at 11.54 am, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the East Coast Railway Ashok Kumar Mishra said.

Odisha Fire Service Director-General Sudhansu Sarangi said seven injured people have been rescued and taken to a nearby hospital.

"The maximum number of injured persons should not be more than 10," he said.

Personnel of the NDRF and Odisha Fire Service were assisting the railway in the rescue operation, he added.

The train was heading to Kamakhya station in Assam's Guwahati from Bengaluru.

 

Mishra said a relief train has been sent to the spot.

"Arrangements are being made to help the affected passengers reach their destinations. Our priority is to restore the line at the earliest and accordingly, other trains will be diverted," he said.

Three trains were diverted because of the derailment. These trains are Dhauli Express, Neelachal Express and Purulia Express, officials said.

Helplines -- 8455885999 and 8991124238 -- have also been activated by the railways, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bengaluru Odisha Indian Railways Train Derailment

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

