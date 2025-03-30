Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 03:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SpiceJet flight from Jaipur to Chennai lands safely after tyre gets damaged

SpiceJet flight from Jaipur to Chennai lands safely after tyre gets damaged

Despite the ttyre issue, the flight crew continued to the destination after confirming that all other operations and aircraft parameters were normal

Photo: Pexels

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the incident and reassured that there were no further issues with the flight. | Photo: Pexels

ANI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A SpiceJet flight, SG-9046, travelling from Jaipur to Chennai, which experienced an issue with its second main wheel tyre during its climb after takeoff, has landed safely in Chennai, a spokesperson for the airlines said on Sunday.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Jaipur informed the flight crew that a piece of tyre was found on the runway.

Despite the ttyre issue, the flight crew continued to the destination after confirming that all other operations and aircraft parameters were normal. Upon arrival in Chennai, the flight was given a precautionary landing.

The aircraft landed safely using normal braking. After parking, a post-flight inspection revealed that one layer of tread was missing from the second main wheel tyre. Fortunately, no other damage was found on the aircraft.

 

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the incident and reassured that there were no further issues with the flight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: On 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi urges unity, water conservation, and yoga adoption

Parliament, New Parliament

Long stays in postings breed corruption, rotate officers: Parl panel

Security forces,army,soilder

Naxal surrenders double in first qtr of 2025, CRPF intelligence gets active

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah unveils schemes, projects worth over Rs 800 crore in Bihar

PM Modi, hanumankind

Rapper Hanumankind gets a mention in PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat': Here's why

Topics : SpiceJet airlines domestic flights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon