close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

700 injured while performing with swords, sticks on Ram Navami in Hazaribag

Around 700 people were injured while playing with swords and sticks during Ram Navami celebrations in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, officials said on Saturday

Press Trust of India Hazaribag
A woman passes the stone erected at the village crossing. | Photo: Ankur Paliwal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Around 700 people were injured while playing with swords and sticks during Ram Navami celebrations in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, officials said on Saturday.

The Ram Navami celebrations, which began around 8 pm on Friday, concluded on Saturday night. Braving heavy rains, 91 akharas took part in the centuries-old celebrations in the town's Boddom Bazar in Bada Thakur Bari area, they said.

The celebrations that were marked by well-decorated tableaux touring the length and breadth of the town saw the participation of over 2 lakh people, they added.

No untoward incident was reported during the celebrations, officials said, adding that huge number of security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Fifteen medical camps were set up by the Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH) to deal with any emergency situation, they said.

Around 700 people received minor injuries while playing with traditional weapons. Most of them were treated at the camp, while many were also sent to different hospitals, an HMCH official said.

Also Read

Ram Navami 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration in India

Police denies permission for Ram Yatra, Ramadan prayers in Jahangirpuri

Indian stock market to remain closed today on account of Ram Navami

Gujarat: 24 detained for violence during Ram Navami processions in Vadodara

Narcotic drugs worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Jharkhand's Hazaribag: Police

Freebies worth Rs 9.59 cr seized since MCC came into effect in Karnataka

India, Denmark exchange views on G20 presidency, India-EU FTA, Ukraine

Community involvement in tourism sector important for its growth: Shringla

India records historic growth in coal output at 982 MT in FY23: Joshi

Rana Kapoor gets bail in loan diversion; to stay in jail on multiple cases

In East Singhbhum, 27 akhara committees of Jamshedpur who could not take out the Ram Navami rallies following unrest over the restriction on loud music during celebrations, immersed their 'jhandas' (flags) in various ghats peacefully, an official said.

A dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by certain organisations in Haldipokhar, around 25 km from Jamshedpur, also passed off peacefully, he said.

The bandh was called demanding suspension of the circle officer of Potka, and action against those responsible for the brick-batting during Ram Navami procession, which injured at least five people.

Topics : Jharkhand | Hazaribagh

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon