75 army personnel who entered Mizoram taken back to Myanmar: DGP

Following the recent fights between the rebel groups and military junta in the bordering areas of Myanmar's Chin State, the situation is still tense in Mizoram. Mizoram police, Assam Rifles have deployed adequate security along the bordering areas.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla said that following the incident, 75 Myanmar army personnel entered Mizoram and they have been taken back to Myanmar.

"Last week, there was a major fight between the rebel forces and military junta in Myanmar leading to overrun by rebels. Because of the fight, a large number of villagers of the Kawmoi village, next to Zokhawthar, have crossed over into India temporarily," said DGP Shukla.

"Two major camps were overrun and because of that around 75 Myanmar army personnel entered Mizoram. We rescued them and also handed over them to our border guarding force Assam Rifles. They have been taken back to Myanmar," he added.

Speaking about the Myanmar refugees who entered Mizoram following the recent incident in Myanmar, the Mizoram DGP said that most of the refugees who had come last week have returned.

"Some of them are still there because of lurking fear in their villages. But the situation is much better now," DGP Shukla said.

Further speaking about the current situation along the international border and deployment of security personnel, the Mizoram DGP said that the Mizoram police have deployed adequate security.

"We are in coordination with Assam Rifles. We had rescued a number of persons. We have also admitted the injured persons in the local Champhai hospital and some of them have also been taken to Aizawl Civil Hospital," said DGP Shukla.

"The security situation there remains slightly tense, but it is under control. There is no problem as of now," he added.

A number of Myanmar nationals fled from their country following the recent airstrike by the Myanmar army in the bordering areas of the country.

Around 500 people from Sekan village crossed over the border and entered the Zokhawthar area, which is the nearest village in Champhai district and shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

According to the villagers of Sekan village, almost all houses in the village were burnt down by the Myanmar army and they lost everything.