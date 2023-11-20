CWC 2023 final: SRK, Tharoor, others come out in support after India's loss

As India lost the ICC Cricket World Cup final to Australia by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the players on the field appeared sad after conceding a loss, after an amazing ten consecutive victories run in the 2023 World Cup. In a show of solidarity and to admire Team India's stellar performance in this World Cup, prominent personalities from across walks of life expressed their support for the men in blue.

Among them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "We stand with you today and always." Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan was also among the admirers who attended the game on Sunday. After the loss, Khan took to X, and said, "The way the Indian team has played this whole tournament is a matter of honour and they showed great spirit and tenacity." You make us one proud nation, Khan said, addressing team India.



Dear Team India,



Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation.



Senior Congress leader, Shahi Tharoor also took to X, and said, "Today, the better team on the day won. Congratulations Australia on a well-deserved victory. And Cheer up, India. You won ten matches and were unquestionably the best team in the tournament - till today. Nothing to be ashamed of."







Internet-based businesses like Zomato, Swiggy, and Shaadi.com also tweeted posts to encourage the Indian cricket team after they lost to Australia in the Cricket World Cup final.





Zomato, in its tweet, said, "U win some u lose some. but we'll never stop supporting you, Team India." In a different tweet, Zomato posted, "4 chammach cheeni ke baad bhi chai feeki lag rahi hai aaj" which loosely translates to, the tea doesn't taste sweet even after four spoons of sugar in it.









Shaadi.com in its tweet, drew parallels between cricket and relationships. It emphasised on the significance of partnerships and staying strong in ups and downs.