8 Indians named in Time's 100 Most Influential List 2024: Details here

Eight individuals of Indian descent, including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Banga, and Sakshi Malik, have been honoured in Time magazine's prestigious list of the 100 most influential people of 2024. The list, released on Wednesday, features a diverse array of leaders from various sectors, including finance, entertainment, technology, activism, and academia.

The list includes politicians, business leaders, artists, icons, movie stars, athletes, and scientists who have made significant impact in their fields. The overall list contains four categories: Leaders, heroes, artists, and thinkers.

Here is a look at the Indian-origin leaders, heroes, artists, and thinkers to make the Time 100 Most Influential People list:

Ajay Banga

Among the notable Indians on the list is Ajay Banga, the current President of the World Bank. Born in Pune, India, Banga graduated from St. Stephen's College in Delhi before becoming a US citizen in 2007. His transformative leadership at the World Bank has been commended for its vision to eradicate poverty and address climate change challenges.

Banga's profile, written by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, said, "It's not easy to find a leader with the skill and drive to take on the monumental task of transforming an essential institution, but since becoming World Bank president last June, Ajay Banga has done just that."

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who holds British citizenship, was also recognised for her "formidable talent" and philanthropic endeavours. With over a decade of contributions to the Indian film industry, Bhatt's international debut in Netflix's "Heart of Stone" further solidified her global presence.

British film director Tom Harper said that Bhatt's "superpower" lay in her ability to "mix movie-star magnetism with authenticity and sensitivity."

Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella secured his place on the list for the third time. Nadella is lauded for his influential role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence (AI). His commitment to ethical AI development has positioned him as a steward of technological progress.

Time emphasised Nadella's ethical approach to AI development which solidified his role as a custodian of technological progress, ensuring that innovation serves humanity's best interests.

Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik was honoured on the list as India's first and only female wrestler to win an Olympic medal. She was also recognised for her courageous advocacy against sexual harassment in sports. Malik's vocal stance against misconduct within the Wrestling Federation of India garnered widespread support and attention.

Hailing from Rohtak, Haryana, Malik's meteoric rise to wrestling glory has inspired a generation of aspiring athletes, particularly young girls, to pursue their dreams.

Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Nisha Pahuja wrote, "This fight is no longer only for India's female wrestlers, it is for the daughters of India whose voices have been silenced time and again."

Dev Patel

British actor of Indian descent, Dev Patel, earned recognition for his impactful contributions to cinema, both as an actor and director. Patel's directorial debut in "Monkey Man" showcased his versatility and commitment to storytelling.

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya described Patel as "radiating goodness". He said, "His humanity shines through every time he graces the screen, leaving you no choice but to root for him even when his character is doing something foul; his presence makes you understand where he's coming from."

Priyamvada Natarajan

In the realm of academia, Priyamvada Natarajan, a professor at Yale University, was acknowledged for her groundbreaking research in astronomy, particularly in the study of dark matter and dark energy.

On Natrajan, Astrophysicist and the founding director of the Event Horizon Telescope Shep Doeleman said, "Priya has a knack for pursuing the most creative research, and as a fellow astronomer, I am always inspired by her work. Her latest result takes us one step closer to understanding our cosmic beginnings"

Asma Khan

Asma Khan, a British restaurateur of Indian origin, was celebrated for her culinary prowess and innovative approach to cuisine at her renowned London restaurant, Darjeeling Express. Khan's culinary journey is a celebration of culture, tradition, and innovation. Born and raised in Kolkata, India, Khan's culinary repertoire draws inspiration from her cultural heritage and upbringing.

In Khan's Time's profile, Padma Lakshmi wrote, “Asma’s food is surprising. It doesn’t taste like restaurant food—and that is the highest compliment.”

Jigar Shah

Jigar Shah, Director of the US Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office, was recognised for his instrumental role in spearheading economic development initiatives on a global scale.

Born in India and raised in the United States, Business Magnate Richard Branson said Shah “leads one of the largest economic-development programs the world has ever seen.”

