close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

AFSPA extended in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland for another 6 months

The government has issued two separate notifications, the decisions have been taken after a review of the law-and-order situation in both states

AFSPA

AFSPA gives armed forces the power to maintain public order in "disturbed areas" | Photo: Reuters

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 6:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh for another six months.
The government has issued two separate notifications, the decisions have been taken after a review of the law-and-order situation in both states.
The first gazette notification reads that the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared 8 districts and 21 Police Stations in 5 other districts of the state of Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023.
"And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland has been undertaken. Now, therefore, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification read.
In another notification, the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared the Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh.
"Areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam as 'disturbed area' vide Notification S.O.1422(E) dated March 24, 2023. And whereas a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Arunachal Pradesh has been undertaken," the notification read.

Also Read

Massive rocks crush three cars on Nagaland highway during landslide

AFSPA to be completely withdrawn from Assam this year: CM Himanta Sarma

Nagaland civilian killings: Centre denies permission to prosecute army men

Assam govt to recommend govt for withdrawal of AFSPA, cabinet gives nod

Arunachal inks MoA with 3 Central govt PSUs, allots 12 hydropower projects

Canada's lentil sales to India slow after Trudeau raises murder suspicions

No decision yet on demand to cut export duty, says Maharashtra minister

150,000 dedicate 500,000 hours in 9 days for 'Swachhata Hi Seva': Railways

Manipur bans mobile internet again amid protests over dead students' photos

MotoGP event saw 100,000 visitors, business worth Rs 933 crore: UP govt

"Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the State of Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," it added.
AFSPA gives armed forces the power to maintain public order in "disturbed areas".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AFSPA Arunachal Pradesh Nagaland Ministry of Home Affairs

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon