close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

No decision yet on demand to cut export duty, says Maharashtra minister

The meeting was attended by Sattar, deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, and representatives of onion traders

Onion, Onions

A Union secretary was not present, hence no major solution was found on the issue of slashing 40 per cent export duty. The next meeting is scheduled for September 29 in Delhi which we will attend. I am hopeful that an amicable solution will be found, he said | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 6:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra state marketing minister Abdul Sattar on Tuesday said a meeting called here for discussing onion traders' demand to slash the 40 per cent export duty on the kitchen staple ended without any decision as the concerned Union secretary was not present.
The meeting was attended by Sattar, deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, and representatives of onion traders.
A Union secretary was not present, hence no major solution was found on the issue of slashing 40 per cent export duty. The next meeting is scheduled for September 29 in Delhi which we will attend. I am hopeful that an amicable solution will be found, he said.

Asked if the Maharashtra government has issued any directive to onion traders, Sattar said, the state has asked the traders to procure onions from farmers. Agencies such as NAFED will also start buying onions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

Ajit Pawar, other NCP ministers urge Sharad Pawar to keep party united

Ajit Pawar reaches EC, says he's NCP chief, stakes claim to party symbol

Ajit Pawar's rebellion: How it happened and what lies ahead for NCP leader

150,000 dedicate 500,000 hours in 9 days for 'Swachhata Hi Seva': Railways

Manipur bans mobile internet again amid protests over dead students' photos

MotoGP event saw 100,000 visitors, business worth Rs 933 crore: UP govt

After success of moon mission, Isro eyes Venus, exo-planets: Chairman

Can Tiruppur recover from disruption wreaked by pandemic and war?

Topics : Maharashtra ajit pawar Traders

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLave Blaze Pro 5G smartphoneStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesGoogle Pixel 8Rahul GandhiGold-Silver PriceAnimal Teaser Release UpdateCauvery water dispute

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Election News

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengersKCR to release Rs 5,000 cr from state development fund within 2 weeks

India News

Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TNRailways union demands productivity bonus on basis of 7th pay commission

Economy News

Govt launches Rs 5K cr scheme to boost innovation in pharma-medtech sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon