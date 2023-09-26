close
150,000 dedicate 500,000 hours in 9 days for 'Swachhata Hi Seva': Railways

The railways runs a cleanliness campaign from September 15 to 30 every year for a cleaner and more sanitised railway system

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
More than 1.5 lakh individuals participated in the first nine days of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, dedicating about five lakh man-hours to the exercise since it was launched on September 15, the railway ministry said on Tuesday.
The railways runs a cleanliness campaign from September 15 to 30 every year for a cleaner and more sanitised railway system.
This year there is a special emphasis on the cleanliness of railway tracks at stations, approaches to major stations, and the elimination of plastic waste from railway premises.
"It is a multifaceted approach to ensure that every nook and cranny of the railway network adheres to the principles of cleanliness and sustainability," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, the encouraging numbers of people's participation reflects the deep-rooted sense of responsibility and ownership that the citizens have taken towards making the railways cleaner and more hygienic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways Indian Railways railway station

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

