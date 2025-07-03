Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Aadhaar authentication hits 2.29 bn-mark in June; face authentications rise

Aadhaar authentication hits 2.29 bn-mark in June; face authentications rise

The Aadhaar-based authentication is being used to deliver welfare services and enable people to access services from various providers

Aadhaar

So far, nearly 1.75 billion face authentication transactions have been completed. | Photo: Shutterstock

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aadhaar card holders carried out 2.29 billion authentication transactions in June 2025, a rise of 7.8 per cent from June 2024. There's steady growth seen reflecting the wide use of Aadhaar in India’s expanding digital economy. Since the launch of Aadhaar, more than 154.52 billion authentication transactions have been recorded, showed government data.
 
The Aadhaar-based authentication is being used to deliver welfare services and enable people to access services from various providers. This is one of the main reasons behind the constant growth in Aadhaar transactions over the years.
 
The face authentication feature, developed by UIDAI using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, also saw a sharp rise. In June 2025, 158.7 million face authentication transactions took place, compared to 46.1 million in June 2024.
 
 
So far, nearly 1.75 billion face authentication transactions have been completed.
 
The AI-based face verification system works on both Android and iOS devices allowing users to confirm their identity with just a face scan, combining ease of use with strong security measures.
 
Over 100 organisations including government bodies, banks, oil companies, and telecom providers are currently using face authentication to deliver services and benefits more smoothly.
 
In June 2025, Aadhaar was also used for more than 394.7 million e-KYC transactions. This service is mainly used to improve customer onboarding in order to help businesses, especially in the financial sector.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

