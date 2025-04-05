Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves SC challenging validity of Waqf Bill

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan moves SC challenging validity of Waqf Bill

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early April 3 with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

In his plea, Khan sought that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be declared as "unconstitutional and being violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30 and 300-A of the Constitution". | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

In his plea, Khan sought that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill be declared as "unconstitutional and being violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30 and 300-A of the Constitution" and sought direction for striking it down.

"The Bill violates fundamental rights enshrined under Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, 30, and 300-A of the Constitution. It curtails the religious and cultural autonomy of Muslims, enables arbitrary executive interference, and undermines minority rights to manage their religious and charitable institutions," Khan's plea said.

 

On Friday, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi moved the apex court, challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, saying it violated the constitutional provisions.

Jawed's plea alleged the Bill imposed "arbitrary restrictions" on Waqf properties and their management, undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community.

Also Read

waqf bill, protest, kolkata

Waqf Amendment Bill sparks mass protests in Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad

Parliament

Parliament highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die amid ruckus over Waqf Bill

Amit Shah

Rajya Sabha passes Waqf Bill 2025; Amit Shah hails it as a 'historic day'

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed in Rajya Sabha: What's next for it?

Modi, Narendra Modi

Parliament's nod to Waqf Bill 'watershed moment' for transparency: PM Modi

The petition, filed through advocate Anas Tanwir, said the proposed law discriminated against the Muslim community by "imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments".

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early April 3 with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

Jawed, a Lok Sabha MP from Kishanganj in Bihar, was a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Bill and has alleged in his plea that the Bill "introduces restrictions on the creation of Waqfs based on the duration of one's religious practice".

"Such a limitation is unfounded in Islamic law, custom or precedent and infringes upon the fundamental right to profess and practice religion under Article 25," it said.

In his separate plea, Owaisi said the Bill takes away from Waqfs various protections which were accorded to Waqfs and Hindu, Jain, and Sikh religious and charitable endowments alike.

Owaisi's plea, filed by advocate Lzafeer Ahmad, said, "This diminishing of the protection given to Waqfs while retaining them for religious and charitable endowments of other religions constitutes hostile discrimination against Muslims and is violative of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution, which prohibit discrimination on the grounds of religion."  The plea argued the amendments "irreversibly dilute" the statutory protections afforded to Waqfs and their regulatory framework while giving "undue advantage" to other stakeholders and interest groups, undermining years of progress and pushing back Waqf management by several decades.

"Appointing non-Muslims on the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards disturbs this delicate constitutional balance and tilts it to the detriment of the right of Muslims as a religious group to remain in control of their Waqf properties," Owaisi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kedarnath

Chardham route to be split into zones for better pilgrimage management

accident

Vehicle taking people to Amit Shah's Dantewada event overturns; 30 injured

Supreme Court, SC

Maintain status quo: SC on demolition of 'illegal' buildings in Gurugram

PM Modi, Sri Lanka Prez Dissanayake

LIVE News: President Dissanayake confers Mitra Vibushana, Sri Lanka's highest award, on PM Modi

Kunal Kamra

BookMyShow drops Kamra from its artist list on platform, claims Shiv Sena

Topics : Amanatullah Khan Waqf Board Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon