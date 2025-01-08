Business Standard

AAP leaders stage sit-in after Delhi Police deny entry to CM's bungalow

AAP leaders had planned a media event to counter the BJP's accusations of excessive renovation costs at the CM residence during party patron Arvind Kejriwal's time in office

Police and security personnel stand guard outside Delhi Chief Minister's official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers staged a dharna outside the chief minister's official residence on Wednesday after the Delhi Police stopped them to take mediapersons inside in a bid to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "sheeshmahal" charge.
 
AAP leaders, led by party MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, had planned a media event to counter the BJP's accusations of excessive renovation costs during party patron Arvind Kejriwal's time in office.
 
Following the denial of entry, AAP leaders staged a sit-in outside the CM residence at 6 Flag Staff Road. The police cited the lack of authorisation to permit the AAP leaders’ access.
 
 
News agency PTI quoted Saurabh Bharadwaj as saying, "The police and PWD officials are saying that there is an order from the top to not allow anyone inside the CM residence. I told them that I am the minister... this means that there is an order from the L-G." 

  He further added, "The BJP will be happy with the police action."
 
The BJP has accused former CM Kejriwal of spending more than Rs 30 crore on the renovation of the chief minister’s residence, a claim strongly refuted by the AAP. As the dispute escalated ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leaders invited BJP members to visit the residence and point out the alleged extravagant renovations.
 
Bharadwaj said, "The BJP used to send new videos and photos every day. Today, we came here with all the media persons. Now, the BJP is running away. A three-layer barricading has been put up. This has been turned into a border so that the media can't go in. Show us where the swimming pool and bar are."
 
He further said, "The BJP says that the CM's residence was built for Rs 33 crore. It is also being said that the PM house is being built for Rs 2,700 crore. We will see both the CM residence and the PM house. Let the public see both."
 
AAP MP Sanjay Singh also questioned, "Let me ask why the route has been barricaded?"
 
The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5 across 70 constituencies, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

