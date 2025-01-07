Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / AAP threatens every constitutional institution: Manoj Tiwari attacks AAP

AAP threatens every constitutional institution: Manoj Tiwari attacks AAP

The latest attack came on a day the Election Commission is set to announce the dates for the Delhi Assembly polls

Manoj Tiwari, Manoj

The BJP MP also took a jibe at the AAP alleging that pary leaders were threatning election officials in Delhi | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari hit out at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case.

The latest attack came on a day the Election Commission is set to announce the dates for the Delhi assembly polls.

"I was also waiting for this, the entire people of Delhi were waiting for this that 'chunaav aaye aur daaru waale ko bhagaya jaaye'...," Tiwari told ANI.

"Yesterday, somewhere in Delhi, I saw people singing," Jhoot bolnai mai na hichakta maan ka kaala hai, yeh jadoo wala hi daroo wala hai (He does not shy in speakings lie, has a blot in his heart, the man holding the broom is, in reality, a liquor man)," he said taking swipe at Arvind Kejriwal.

 

The BJP MP also took a jibe at the AAP alleging that pary leaders were threatning election officials in Delhi.

Also Read

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

People will elect Kejriwal for fourth time: AAP spokesperson Kakkar

Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief

Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh threatened election officer: Delhi BJP chief

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission to announce Delhi poll schedule at 2 pm today

DK Shivakumar

'Pyari Didi' scheme in Delhi on lines of Gruhalakshmi: DK Shivakumar

BJP Flag, BJP

Kejriwal's real face revealed: Delhi LoP amid row over 'Sheesh Mahal'

"AAP threatens every constitutional institution. Their nature of 'urban naxals' always remains there... But officials are not worried about their (AAP) threats anymore... Their top leader is a criminal and his threats will not work..."

This comes after additional District Magistrate, Nishant Bodh, cited the frequent presence of political party representatives at the election office and the possibility of breach of peace and pressure on election officials.

In reply to these charges AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that as public representative it was their right to meet the DEO.

"He (DEO) is not a VIP. He has an answerability towards us... Their job is to look after the election process... Will we not meet him? Is he such a VIP that we cannot meet him?... If we talk about protocol, then a DM's protocol is much lower than a Member of Parliament yet we went to his office. He should feel respected. Is he not ashamed to make such statements? How are we threatening him? Is asking for information regarding voters and ghost objectors considered threatening?... The officers should be a little humbled..."

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that "Large-Scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place.

In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

100 students selected as interns for election campaign in Jungpura: Sisodia

vote, election, voting, Voter, Jammu Election

Over 15.5 mn registered voters in Delhi, 167,329 added in 2 months

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Cong unveils 'Pyari Didi' scheme, promises Rs 2,500 a month to Delhi women

Atishi

Atishi in tears, says BJP's Bidhuri seeking votes by abusing her father

PremiumWelfare promises

Capital conundrum: Welfare promises versus infra push ahead of Delhi polls

Topics : Manoj Tiwari Delhi Assembly Elections Aam Aadmi Party BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon