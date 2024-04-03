AAP says Kejriwal 'unwell'; Jail guards on alert for saving CM from inmates

Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court where he was produced in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi. (PTI)

According to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Atishi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's health is deteriorating, and the sitting Chief Minister has shed 4.5 kg since his arrest.

In a recent statement on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Atishi emphasised Kejriwal's severe diabetic condition. "Despite his health problems, he works round the clock to serve the nation. Between his arrest and now, Arvind Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health in danger. If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the country, even God won't forgive them," she said.

However, according to reports, Tihar jail authorities have countered this claim, asserting that Kejriwal's health remains stable since his confinement in the jail two days ago.

The AAP national convener currently occupies a 14X8 feet cell in Tihar jail's second block, where reports suggest his blood sugar levels have fluctuated, dropping below 50 at one point. Jail authorities have administered medication to regulate his blood sugar and equipped him with a sugar sensor and toffees to counter sudden drops.

What is the emergency response like for Kejriwal?

The Chief Minister receives home-cooked meals for lunch and dinner, with his health continuously monitored. A rapid response team remains stationed near his cell for any emergencies.

Prison guards have also been put on alert after inputs suggested that some inmates could try to harm Kejriwal for "fame".

As per reports, in 2021, an inmate named Srikan Ramaswami was murdered in the same cell occupied by Kejriwal during a gang war that erupted in the complex. Ramaswami, a resident of Delhi's Ashok Vihar, had been arrested in a murder case in 2015.

What was Kejriwal's routine in Tihar on Tuesday?

Several media outlets reported that on Tuesday, Kejriwal engaged in routine activities, including sweeping his cell and the surrounding area, sticking to his daily regimen despite discomfort in the prison cell at night. Reports claimed that the Delhi CM woke up early to do some yoga and had the jail breakfast comprising bread and tea. He was then mostly seen walking around in the cell or reading a book.

Kejriwal was also allowed to talk to his wife, Sunita, through video conference, and he met his lawyer in person in the Tihar jail.

How long will Kejriwal stay in Tihar?

Although the Rouse Avenue court had ordered that Kejriwal will remain locked up in Tihar Jail's prison number two until April 15, the AAP leader has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest. The petition will be heard in the HC on Wednesday.

What facilities are provided to Kejriwal?

The court has allowed Kejriwal to keep devices such as a sugar sensor and glucometer, isabgol, glucose, and toffees on his table as he suffers from diabetes.

The Delhi CM has also been provided with a table and a chair to keep three books, as per the court's order.