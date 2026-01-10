MP CM to roll out 'Krishak Varsh' 2026 with tractor rally on Sunday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's announcement to observe the year 2026 as 'Krishan Varsh' will be officially implemented on Sunday, January 11, with a state-level programme to take place at Jamboree Maidan here.

According to an official release, prior to the programme, CM Yadav will flag off a 'Krishi Rath' and a farmers' tractor rally at the Kokta Bypass in the state capital.

The Chief Minister will brief farmers about the activities to be undertaken during the Farmer Welfare Year. Farmers attending the programme will be informed about the state government's farmer-friendly schemes and the initiatives planned under Farmer Welfare Year 2026.

The Chief Minister said that the focus sectors of Farmer Welfare Year include horticulture, animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries and food processing. The objective is to transform agriculture into a profitable, sustainable, and technology-driven model for employment generation. Emphasis will be laid on promoting district-level cluster-based development by integrating agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries and forestry.

Besides this, farmers' incomes will be enhanced through higher productivity, promotion of natural farming, expansion of digital services and strengthening of agricultural processing. Employment opportunities will also be created for rural youth in agriculture-based sectors such as agri-tech, drone services, FPO management, food processing and hydroponics, the CM added.

He further said that agriculture and allied sectors are the foundation of Madhya Pradesh's economy. While the state government is continuously increasing the agriculture budget, several welfare schemes are being implemented for farmers. These include procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price, the Bhavantar scheme for soybean growers, distribution of relief assistance to farmers affected by excessive rainfall, pest infestations and natural calamities, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Mukyamantri Krishan Kalayan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Krishi Unnati Yojana and the Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Incentive Scheme.