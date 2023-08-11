Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Action taken against 0.16 mn claims of Rs 287 cr under AB-PMJAY till Aug 5

A penalty of Rs 20.71 crore has been levied, of which Rs 9.5 crore has been recovered, he said

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Appropriate action against over 1.6 lakh claims worth Rs 287 crores has been taken under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme till August 5 by state health agencies, the Lok Sabha was told on Friday.
Responding to a question, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said 210 hospitals have been de-empanelled and 188 hospitals suspended due to their involvement in activities non-compliant with the guidelines issued by the National Health Authority (NHA) or the state health authority.
A penalty of Rs 20.71 crore has been levied, of which Rs 9.5 crore has been recovered, he said.
The NHA has set up a National Anti-Fraud Unit (NAFU) with the primary responsibility of prevention, detection and deterrence of fraud and abuse under AB-PMJAY, Mandaviya said.
The anti-fraud structure under the scheme has NAFU at the central level, followed by State Anti-Fraud Units. NHA uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to detect suspicious transactions or potential frauds under the AB-PMJAY, the minister said.
These technologies are used for prevention, detection and deterrence of healthcare frauds in the scheme implementation and are helpful in ensuring appropriate treatment to the eligible beneficiaries, he added.

Also Read

Need to achieve 100% coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme: Mandaviya

AI, machine learning used to detect potential frauds under Ayushman Bharat

UP gives financial approval for Ayushman Bharat- PM Jan Arogya Yojana

AB-PMJAY led to huge out-of-pocket expenditure savings, says Govt

Govt to launch Ayushman Bhav to achieve 100% coverage of health schemes

U'khand to introduce MBBS courses in Hindi in state medical colleges in Aug

Govt tables bills in LS to end British-era laws of IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Khudiram Bose Martyrdom Day: Hidden facts about this young revolutionary

Money laundering case: SC grants two-month interim bail to Nawab Malik

No compensation paid from Environment Relief Fund since 2019: Govt

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme was launched on September 23, 2018, with the aim of providing a health cover of Rs 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 12 crore poor and vulnerable families (approximately 55 crore beneficiaries).
The government of India launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) to provide a platform that enables interoperability of health data within the health ecosystem to create a longitudinal Electronic Health Record (EHR) for every citizen, Mandaviya said.
ABDM comprises key registries such as the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR), Health Facility Registry (HFR), and Drug Registry. ABDM intends to make healthcare more transparent, secure, inclusive, accessible, and citizen-centric, he said.
As on August 8, 2023, a total of 44,19,86,761 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) have been created and 2,15,250 health facilities have registered on HFR. Besides, 2,13,784 healthcare professionals have registered on HPR and 29,28,29,789 health records have been linked with ABHA, Mandaviya added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ayushman Bharat Lok Sabha Mansukh Lal Mandaviya

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoJailer Box Office Collection Day 1Stock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftLatest News Live UpdatesUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon