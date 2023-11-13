Sensex (-0.50%)
About 3,500 exhibitors to showcase products at int'l trade fair from Nov 14

"The expected footfall during 14 days shall be over 10,00,000. The tickets are available both online and offline at selected metro stations

Representational Image

The timing of the fair is 10.00 am to 7.30 pm | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
As many as 3,500 exhibitors from India and other countries like UAE, Iran and Thailand will showcase their products during the 14-day international trade fair, beginning here at Pragati Maidan on Tuesday.
With the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade' the 42nd edition of the India International Trade Fair 2023 (IITF) will witness the participation of all states and Union territories, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said in a statement.
Pragati Maidan is under the administrative control of ITPO, an arm of the commerce ministry.
"With nearly 3,500 exhibitors from both India and abroad, IITF 2023 occupies an expansive 110,000 square meters," it said.
Partner States for this event are Bihar and Kerala, while Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are the Focus States.
Representatives from 13 countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Iran and UAE are participating in the event.
Central government ministries, public sector units, commodity boards, such as the Department of Income Tax, DGTS(Customs and Excise), Ministry of Ayush, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India, the RBI, LIC and SBI are also participating in the fair.
The timing of the fair is 10.00 am to 7.30 pm.
"The expected footfall during 14 days shall be over 10,00,000. The tickets are available both online and offline at selected metro stations, excluding the Supreme Court Metro Station. Entry inside is from Gate number 4, 6 and 10," ITPO said.

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

