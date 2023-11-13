VHP to invite 100 mn families during consecration ceremony at Ram temple

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday said it will invite more than 10 crore families in the country and abroad to take part in the consecration ceremony to be held at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Addressing a press conference here, VHP central working president Alok Kumar said the "pious akshat kalash" sanctified in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 5 has already been sent across the country.

"Workers of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, along with other Hindu organisations, will visit Hindu families in cities and villages of the country from January 1 to January 15, 2024, to invite them," he told reporters.

A similar programme has also been organised to invite Hindus living abroad, he said.

"Along with the invitation, we will give a picture of Bhagwan Ram and his temple with other necessary information to each family, he said, adding that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has given a call in this regard.

Kumar said VHP teams and workers engaged in this work will not accept "any gift, donation or other materials from the devotees.

"This time we are not reaching out to society to seek anything," he added.

Noting that all devotees of Lord Ram cannot be called to Ayodhya to join the consecration ceremony, the VHP leader appealed to Hindus across the world to gather at their nearest temple and perform puja on January 22.

He also urged people to watch the live telecast of the "grand" consecration ceremony to be held at Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and enjoy this historic event.

"Our assessment so far is that this event will definitely take place at more than five lakh temples across the world and millions of Hindus will participate in it, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adtyanath and thousands of saints from across the country have been invited for the consecration ceremony.

"We celebrate Diwali to mark Bhagwan Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya after 14 years (of exile), but on January 22, 2024, the world will be celebrating the second Diwali when Ram ji will return to his birthplace after 500 years during 'amrit kaal' of Bharat's independence, the VHP leader said.

Therefore, it is necessary that the entire Hindu society from around the world participate in this 'pran pratistha' (consecration) ceremony, he added.

The VHP leader said arrangements have been made to facilitate Ram temple visit of the family members of those who sacrificed their lives during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Such devotees will be taken to the Ram temple in Ayodhya for "darshan" in small groups from January 27 to February 22 next year, he said.

Arrangements have been made for about one lakh such people, he added.

Kumar urged Hindu families to light at least five lamps on the auspicious night of January 22, 2024 and visit Ayodhya with family and friends on any day thereafter."



Vishva Hindu Parishad is confident that Ram temple in Ayodhya will spread harmony, unity and self-respect among the Hindus across the world and will emerge as a national temple to take Bharat towards its ultimate glory, he added.