close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Act swiftly against hate speech or face contempt, SC tells states

According to data collated by the National Crime Records Bureau, cases saw almost a sixfold increase between 2014 and 2020

BS Reporter
Hate Speech

illustration: ajay mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 3:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the Supreme Court extending the scope of its 2022 order on hate speech beyond three states, all states and Union Territories will now have to register cases against those making hate speeches, even if no complaint has been made.
A Bench of Justices K M Joseph and B V Nagarathna last week termed hate speeches a “serious offence capable of affecting the secular fabric of the country”.

The apex court warned any delay on the part of the administration in taking action on this “very serious issue” will invite court contempt.
The order came even as data reveals a dramatic rise in cases filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, and language).

According to data collated by the National Crime Records Bureau, cases saw almost a sixfold increase between 2014 and 2020.
While 2014 saw the least number of cases (323) in seven years, the year 2020, with 1,804 cases, saw the highest.

Also Read

What do unique terms in the data protection bill mean?

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

SC directs states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speech

Will end Telangana's 'unconstitutional' Muslim quota if BJP wins: Amit Shah

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan

WFI chief claims Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot; thanks Akhilesh

BJP govt gives free ration while Pak scrambles for wheat flour: UP min

BJP's tactics won't work, TMC will win 240 seats in 2026 polls: Abhishek


In 2020, Tamil Nadu registered the highest number of cases under this Section (303), followed by Uttar Pradesh (243), Telangana (151), Assam (147), and Andhra Pradesh (142).
While there is no specific law that defines hate speech, there are select legal provisions or Sections in the IPC that prohibit certain forms of speech, except for free speech.

The conviction rate of cases under Section 153 was as low as 20 per cent in the five years between 2016 and 2020.
In 2016, 15.3 per cent of cases ended in convictions, while in 2020, the conviction rate has risen a little to 20.4 per cent.

Source: National Crime Records Bureau


Chart

Topics : Supreme Court hate speech NCRB data

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP's tactics won't work, TMC will win 240 seats in 2026 polls: Abhishek

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC
2 min read

Satwik and Chirag break 58-yr record to become new Asia Badminton champions

Satwik, Chirag, Asia badminton champions
4 min read

Pleasant April in Delhi: No heatwave and five western disturbances

Delhi rain
2 min read

Modi holds mega roadshow in Mysuru, winds up 2-day whirlwind election tour

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Delhi BJP to stage indefinite dharna outside CM's house over renovation

BJP, BJP logo
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

India, Russia to explore possibility of accepting RuPay and Mir cards

photo
3 min read

LIVE: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a festival that celebrates India's people, says PM

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon