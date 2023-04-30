close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP's tactics won't work, TMC will win 240 seats in 2026 polls: Abhishek

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee asserted that more the BJP uses intimidatory tactics against West Bengal's ruling party, the more number of seats it will get in the 2026 assembly polls

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday asserted that more the BJP uses intimidatory tactics against West Bengal's ruling party, the more number of seats it will get in the 2026 assembly polls, as people will resist the saffron camp's gameplan.

Banerjee, while addressing a rally at Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district, claimed that the Trinamool Congress will win not less than 240 seats in the next assembly elections.

He also maintained the BJP government at the Centre was intimidating opposition parties through frequent CBI and ED raids.

"From 184 seats in 2011 assembly polls, we got 211 seats in 2016. It went up to 213 seats in the 2021 elections. And keep in mind, TMC will not get less than 240 seats in the 2026 polls. The more the BJP's conspiracy against us grows using its agencies, the more our seats will go up, with people resisting their gameplan," he said.

Banerjee recalled that during the 2021 polls, people had ignored the repeated visits by BJP leaders to Bengal and their audacious display of power", to vote the TMC to power for the third time.

"We will not cower due to their (BJP's) threats unlike other parties. We will hit the streets with more protests," he said.

Also Read

TMC's Abhishek welcomes SC decision on reassigning hearings in school scam

BJP slams TMC's Abhishek Banerjee over his remark on Bengal Panchayat polls

TMC will not join CPM-Cong alliance in Tripura, Mamata to visit on Feb 6

Mission Meghalaya: Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee on 3-day tour from today

TMC only alternative to BJP: Mohua Moitra hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Pleasant April in Delhi: No heatwave and five western disturbances

Modi holds mega roadshow in Mysuru, winds up 2-day whirlwind election tour

Delhi BJP to stage indefinite dharna outside CM's house over renovation

Maharashtra records 425 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai

IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, 'Orange' alert in 4 districts

Banerjee also accused the saffron party of withholding the release of Rs 7,500-crore dues to the state, and said he will lead TMC activists to Delhi next month for an indefinite sit-in to force the Centre to take note of the woes of the people of Bengal.

He said in stark contrast to the Centre's step-motherly treatment to Bengal, the state government has spent Rs 3,500 crore under the rural roads housing project, irrespective of whether a region had elected TMC representatives to power in the last panchayat polls.

"We produce our report card before the people where every electoral promise from Lakshmir Bhandar, Swastha Saathi', Aikashree' to Students Credit Card is accounted for. Can the BJP MPs, MLAs and panchayat members show such a report card? I challenge them. They only know to discriminate," the TMC national general secretary said.

The Diamond Harbour MP also claimed that while the state government is providing Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 to women under the Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, the Narendra Modi government is extracting Rs 1,000 from citizens for linking Aadhaar with PAN.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BJP Abhishek Banerjee All India Trinamool Congress West Bengal Assembly polls

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Maharashtra records 425 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 105 in Mumbai

Coronavirus
1 min read

IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala, 'Orange' alert in 4 districts

Photo: PTI
1 min read

There's no politics in 'Mann Ki Baat', abusing PM part of Cong: Sitharaman

Sitharaman, FM Sitharaman
3 min read

What about 'Mann ki Baat' on inflation and unemployment? Maha Cong chief

Nana Patole
2 min read
Premium

Lot of work been done, don't need to start at zero: Helene Budliger Artieda

Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

India, Russia to explore possibility of accepting RuPay and Mir cards

photo
3 min read

LIVE: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a festival that celebrates India's people, says PM

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon