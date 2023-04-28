SC directs states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speech



Here is a list of all the important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday: The Supreme Court on Friday heard some important cases, which ranged from Delhi Police's response to filing an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India's President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case, to quashing criminal proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and his son in a forgery case.



The court questioned the Uttar Pradesh government why gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were paraded before the media while being taken to hospital for a medical checkup in police custody in Prayagraj. Delhi Police will register an FIR on Friday itself over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the SC was informed even as top grapplers continued their protest in the national capital.



The court granted bail to BJP leader Hardik Patel in a case lodged against him in connection with the violence during the Patidar stir in Gujarat in 2015 subject to his "diligent participation" in the investigation. Extending the scope of its 2022 order beyond three states, SC directed all states and Union Territories to register cases against those making hate speeches even if no complaint has been made.

The top court asked the Calcutta High Court's acting chief justice to reassign the West Bengal school jobs "scam" case to another judge after examining a report on Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay's interview with a news channel about the matter. SC quashed criminal proceedings against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who died two days ago, and his son Sukhbir Singh Badal in a forgery case, saying the summons issued by the trial court was "nothing but abuse of process of law".



The apex court refused to entertain a plea by Aman Kumar Singh, former principal secretary to the erstwhile chief minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh, and his wife seeking transfer of a disproportionate assets case against them to CBI. SC directed activist Gautam Navlakha, who is under house arrest in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to deposit another Rs 8 lakh as an expense for making available police personnel for his security.



It refused to entertain a plea against the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey in the state. Tamil Nadu government told SC that registration of multiple FIRs against jailed YouTuber Manish Kashyap has not been done with any "political" intention and alleged that he has disturbed "public order and national integrity" by circulating fake videos of migrant labourers being attacked in the southern state.





Here are some of the important cases heard by the Delhi High Court: The court dismissed a petition seeking restoration of the concessions in train fare that was offered to senior citizens by the Railways before the Covid outbreak, saying since it's a matter of state policy it will not be appropriate for the court to issue a direction to the government.



The Archaeological Survey of India has informed the HC that an expert committee has been formed for the conservation, preservation, restoration, and proper functionality of the Jantar Mantar observatory here. HC asked Mandoli jail authorities to give a hearing to Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrested in connection with several fraud cases, on the punishment ticket issued to him depriving him of the canteen facility for 15 days.

HC allowed a minor victim of gang rape from Nepal to undergo medical termination of her 27-week pregnancy. HC stayed an order asking Jasmine Shah, former vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, to vacate his government accommodation.