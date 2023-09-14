Actor Govinda to be questioned in Rs 1,000 cr online ponzi scam: Report

Bollywood actor Govinda will soon be questioned by the Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) concerning their probe into the Rs 1,000 crore online ponzi scam, reported The Times of India (ToI).

The report said the actor endorsed the company that has been found guilty of running the pan-India scam.

It added that a company named Solar Techno Alliance, which had its presence in several countries across the globe operated an online ponzi scheme under the pretence of cryptocurrency investment.

The company reportedly collected deposits without Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorisation from over 200,000 people nationwide and raised a whopping Rs 1,000 crore.

Authorities at the EOW stated that at present, Govinda is neither a suspect nor an accused.

He will only be questioned because he had endorsed STA in a few videos, and the officials will try to find more clues about the scam from his statement, they said.

Also Read Card and internet fraud cases up 257% since Covid-19 pandemic began 53-year-old Mumbai man sells flat for Rs 1.3 cr, loses all to cyber fraud Bigg Boss fame actor Kriti Verma named in ED chargesheet in fraud case 57% of all fraud incidents in India are 'platform' frauds: PwC India Tricked into buying? Centre to form guidelines for 'dark patterns' soon Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls Delhi govt bans firecrackers for 3rd year in a row, SC refuses to interfere Moscow ready to welcome Indian travellers with improved infrastructure Nipah virus: As Kerala reports another case, here's all you need to know SC data will be available on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI Chandrachud

Govinda had attended a mega event hosted by STA in Goa in July this year, and thus, a team of Odisha EOW will reach Mumbai soon to question the actor regarding his association with the company.

The officials added that if Govinda's role in the case is only limited to being an endorser of the company according to a valid agreement, then he will be made a witness in the case.

Govinda is yet to issue an official statement about his involvement in the case.