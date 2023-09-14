Confirmation

Actor Govinda to be questioned in Rs 1,000 cr online ponzi scam: Report

Authorities at Odisha's economic offences wing (EOW) stated that at present, Govinda is neither a suspect nor an accused

Govinda

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 1:55 PM IST
Bollywood actor Govinda will soon be questioned by the Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) concerning their probe into the Rs 1,000 crore online ponzi scam, reported The Times of India (ToI).

The report said the actor endorsed the company that has been found guilty of running the pan-India scam.

It added that a company named Solar Techno Alliance, which had its presence in several countries across the globe operated an online ponzi scheme under the pretence of cryptocurrency investment.

The company reportedly collected deposits without Reserve Bank of India (RBI) authorisation from over 200,000 people nationwide and raised a whopping Rs 1,000 crore.

Authorities at the EOW stated that at present, Govinda is neither a suspect nor an accused. 

He will only be questioned because he had endorsed STA in a few videos, and the officials will try to find more clues about the scam from his statement, they said.

Govinda had attended a mega event hosted by STA in Goa in July this year, and thus, a team of Odisha EOW will reach Mumbai soon to question the actor regarding his association with the company.

The officials added that if Govinda's role in the case is only limited to being an endorser of the company according to a valid agreement, then he will be made a witness in the case.

Govinda is yet to issue an official statement about his involvement in the case.
Topics : ponzi scheme fraud Ponzi scam Online ponzi scam Govinda EOW online frauds BS Web Reports Scam

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

