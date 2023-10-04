close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Rajasthan CM approves Rs 18 crore for panoramas of great personalities

The chief minister announced the initiative during the 2023-24 state budget and will be financed by the state's Tourism Development Fund

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 18 crore for the construction of panoramas dedicated to eminent figures in four districts of Rajasthan. The initiative was announced on Tuesday to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan and educate the younger generation about the state's iconic personalities.

According to an official statement released on Tuesday, Jaipur will witness the construction of the Swami Atmaramji Lakshya Panorama, while Bikaner will host the Rao Bikaji Panorama. Both panoramas are set to be constructed for Rs 4 crore each. In Ajmer, the Prithviraj Chauhan Panorama will be established, and Pokhran in Jaisalmer will host the Indira Mahashakti Bharat Panorama, both funded with Rs 5 crore each.

The initiative, announced by the chief minister during the financial year 2023-24 state budget, will be financed entirely by the state's Tourism Development Fund. The state government will be spending around Rs 100 crore this financial year on infrastructural developments at religious sites.

The panoramas aim to serve as a rich cultural hub, offer insights into these personalities' lives and contributions, and enable visitors to better connect with the country's history and heritage.

The state government is also working to improve the infrastructure facilities around tourism sites, as well as transportation, to better connect tourist destinations.

Also Read

Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician

Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

Rajasthan elections: Lawyers stage strikes, file PIL against CM Gehlot

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress veterans gather in Jaipur today

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes

BJP chief JP Nadda to flag off 51 chariots under 'Aapno Rajasthan'

Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary

PM Modi inadvertently admitted Rajasthan government's good work: Congress

Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government transfers 20 IAS, 20 IPS officers

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated a tourism facility at Nathdwara. He announced the electrification of the Kota-Chittorgarh railway and stated that the Chittorgarh-Neemuch railway line would be doubled to boost regional tourism. The infrastructural development will reportedly cost Rs 650 crore.

Both the state government and the Centre are working to leverage the state's tourism potential by investing heavily in the sector.

These developments come ahead of the Rajasthan state assembly election, slated for later this year.

(With agency inputs)
 
Topics : Ashok Gehlot Narendra Modi Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan tourism in india Infrastructure investment Indian National Congress Congress BJP Election news Election campaign Elections in India Indian elections State assembly polls Assembly polls state elections BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon