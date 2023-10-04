close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

PILs seeking data on dengue to be treated as 'representation': Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the city authorities to treat as representation a public interest litigation seeking "accurate" data with respect to the spread of dengue this year

Flickr

In view of the stand taken by the government, the court said no further orders were required to be passed on the PIL

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the city authorities to treat as representation a public interest litigation seeking "accurate" data with respect to the spread of dengue this year.
The Delhi government standing counsel, at the outset, told a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma that filing a petition before the court cannot replace the procedure provided for under the Right to Information Act but assured that the authorities will deal with the plea as a representation.
Counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi said the disease spread this year because of the floods, and the petitioner should not have approached the court directly without seeking the information from the government authorities first.
The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, observed that "everyone has the right to know" and asked the authorities to consider the PIL as a representation, as suggested.
In view of the stand taken by the government, the court said no further orders were required to be passed on the PIL.
Petitioner Savera Sandesh, a local Hindi newspaper, said in its petition the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) releases data every year with respect to dengue cases but this year, for the first time, it stopped releasing the data.

Also Read

National Dengue Day 2023: Importance, everything you need to Know

SC refuses PIL seeking to bring 'Arikkomban' back to natural habitat

Death toll in Bangladesh's dengue outbreak crosses 1,000, shows data

Dengue virus 'evolved dramatically' in India, is more severe: Study

Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh: Over 60,000 cases recorded in August

Centre hikes LPG subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries to Rs 300 per cylinder

Rajasthan CM approves Rs 18 crore for panoramas of great personalities

Delhi most polluted city in past year, Mizoram sustains cleanest air: Study

40% of cyber security teams in Indian organisations understaffed: Report

Crude oil falls $1 on demand fears, Saudi confirms cuts to year-end

"In case of dengue fever, almost every year MCD releases the data on weekly basis which helps the general people about the cleanliness," the petition said.
"The petitioner wished to publish through his newspaper about the current data with respect to dengue fever in order to make local people aware...when he tried to take data from other newspaper and sources, he was stunned to know that MCD has not been releasing the data about dengue fever since 5.08.2023," it added.
The petitioner alleged there were more patients of dengue this year due to a severe strain of the virus, and as per MCD officers, "they are doing well to curb the menace of dengue fever and here is no need to release the data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : dengue in India Dengue cases Dengue PIL Delhi High Court

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon