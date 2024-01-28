Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Adjournment culture should give way to a culture of professionalism: CJI

He was speaking as part of the ceremonial bench that sat today to mark 75 years of the Supreme Court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)

Bhavini Mishra
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Sunday said the ‘adjournment culture’ should give way to a ‘culture of professionalism’ in court.

He was speaking as part of the ceremonial bench that sat today to mark 75 years of the Supreme Court.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“First, we must emerge from the adjournment culture to a culture of professionalism; second, we have to ensure that the length of oral arguments does not interminably delay judicial outcomes; third, the legal profession must provide a level playing field for first-generation lawyers – men, women, and others from marginalised segments who have the will to work and the potential to succeed; and fourth, let us begin the conversation on long vacations and whether alternatives such as flexitime for lawyers and judges are possible,” he said.

He also said the present constitutional safeguards are not in themselves sufficient to maintain the independence of the judiciary.

"The Constitution entrenches several institutional safeguards for an independent judiciary, such as a fixed retirement age and a bar against the alteration of the salary of judges after their appointment. However, these constitutional safeguards are not in themselves sufficient to ensure an independent judiciary," he said.

He explained that an independent judiciary means one that is insulated from the executive and legislative branches, while also having judges free of human bias.

Talking about the future of the apex court, the CJI said the Supreme Court is soon going to migrate its digital data to a safe, secure, and sovereign cloud. This would be a shot in the arm for the IT setup of the court. “Cloud storage would ensure privacy, integrity, high availability, and secure accessibility of the Supreme Court’s domain data,” he said.

“We are also on the verge of opening a War Room equipped with technology that would enable the Supreme Court to monitor judicial data of the entire country in real-time by using the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) and iJuris, both of which are information-sharing platforms for the district judiciary. iJuris has been launched by the Supreme Court to monitor statistics of vacancies and infrastructure relating to the district judiciary,” he added.

The CJI also talked about how traditionally, the legal profession was a profession of elite men. “Times have changed. Women, traditionally underrepresented in the profession, now constitute 36.3% of the working strength of the district judiciary. In the recruitment examination for Junior Civil Judges conducted in several states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, more than 50% of the selected candidates were women. In the Supreme Court of India, we hire law clerks-cum-research associates to assist the judges, out of which 41% of candidates are women this year,” he said.

Also Read

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

'Socialist, secular' in the Preamble to Constitution: All you need to know

Justice Fathima Beevi, India's first woman judge of Supreme Court, dies

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

UP CM Adityanath congratulates Nitish Kumar for taking oath as Bihar CM

SC acted as Constitution's heart and soul for 74 years: Justice Gavai

World faces same problems that have existed for thousands of years: Bhagwat

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan CMs hold talks on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

62% educators in India use GenAI to enhance educational delivery: Teamlease


He pointed out that before the beginning of 2024, only 12 women were designated as 'Senior Advocates’ in the history of the Supreme Court over the last 74 years.

“Last week, the Supreme Court designated 11 women coming from different parts of the country as Senior Advocates in one selection. Our legitimacy will endure from the inclusion of diverse sections of the population in our system. Therefore, we need to make more efforts to bring different sections of society into the legal profession. For instance, the representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is quite low both at the Bar and on the Bench,” he said.

Former Supreme Court judges Justices AK Sikri, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and Ajay Rastogi, Chief Justices of all the High Courts, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Attorney General R Venkataramani, and Supreme Court Bar Association president Dr Adish C Aggarwala were among those present for the occasion.
Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court Chief Justice of India Constitution Today News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon