Adjournment culture should give way to a culture of professionalism: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Sunday said the ‘adjournment culture’ should give way to a ‘culture of professionalism’ in court.

He was speaking as part of the ceremonial bench that sat today to mark 75 years of the Supreme Court.

“First, we must emerge from the adjournment culture to a culture of professionalism; second, we have to ensure that the length of oral arguments does not interminably delay judicial outcomes; third, the legal profession must provide a level playing field for first-generation lawyers – men, women, and others from marginalised segments who have the will to work and the potential to succeed; and fourth, let us begin the conversation on long vacations and whether alternatives such as flexitime for lawyers and judges are possible,” he said.

He also said the present constitutional safeguards are not in themselves sufficient to maintain the independence of the judiciary.

"The Constitution entrenches several institutional safeguards for an independent judiciary, such as a fixed retirement age and a bar against the alteration of the salary of judges after their appointment. However, these constitutional safeguards are not in themselves sufficient to ensure an independent judiciary," he said.

He explained that an independent judiciary means one that is insulated from the executive and legislative branches, while also having judges free of human bias.

Talking about the future of the apex court, the CJI said the Supreme Court is soon going to migrate its digital data to a safe, secure, and sovereign cloud. This would be a shot in the arm for the IT setup of the court. “Cloud storage would ensure privacy, integrity, high availability, and secure accessibility of the Supreme Court’s domain data,” he said.

“We are also on the verge of opening a War Room equipped with technology that would enable the Supreme Court to monitor judicial data of the entire country in real-time by using the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) and iJuris, both of which are information-sharing platforms for the district judiciary. iJuris has been launched by the Supreme Court to monitor statistics of vacancies and infrastructure relating to the district judiciary,” he added.

The CJI also talked about how traditionally, the legal profession was a profession of elite men. “Times have changed. Women, traditionally underrepresented in the profession, now constitute 36.3% of the working strength of the district judiciary. In the recruitment examination for Junior Civil Judges conducted in several states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, more than 50% of the selected candidates were women. In the Supreme Court of India, we hire law clerks-cum-research associates to assist the judges, out of which 41% of candidates are women this year,” he said.

He pointed out that before the beginning of 2024, only 12 women were designated as 'Senior Advocates’ in the history of the Supreme Court over the last 74 years.

“Last week, the Supreme Court designated 11 women coming from different parts of the country as Senior Advocates in one selection. Our legitimacy will endure from the inclusion of diverse sections of the population in our system. Therefore, we need to make more efforts to bring different sections of society into the legal profession. For instance, the representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes is quite low both at the Bar and on the Bench,” he said.

Former Supreme Court judges Justices AK Sikri, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and Ajay Rastogi, Chief Justices of all the High Courts, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Attorney General R Venkataramani, and Supreme Court Bar Association president Dr Adish C Aggarwala were among those present for the occasion.