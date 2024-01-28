Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan CMs hold talks on Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday reached Jaipur to meet his Rajasthan counterpart Bhajanlal Sharma to discuss the long pending Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project.

The chief ministers of both the states held a joint press conference to inform that both the governments were committed to solve the drinking and irrigation water issues of the people.

"We will take the promise, which we had made with the people under the leadership of the prime minister, to the final stage very soon. There are some key issues, they will be included," Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma told reporters.

He said that with the decision of both the governments, people of 13 districts will get drinking water and 2.80 lakh hectare of land will get water for irrigation.

Addressing the press conference, Yadav said that an MoU will be signed for the benefit of the people.

"I hope that by today evening an agreement will be ready and an MoU will be signed for the benefit of the people. It will have large scale benefits in terms of tourism, industries, educational institutes and irrigation belt. I hope that areas of both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will prosper," the Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

He said that it will benefit the people of Bhind, Morena, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain and Dewas, and seven dams will be built.

He said that some issues are pending and talks at the bureaucratic level are on. A decision will be taken by the evening, he added.

Earlier, Yadav upon reaching Jaipur Airport, had said that he has come to take a decision on water distribution of Parvati, Chambai and Kali Sindh rivers, which will benefit both the states and lakhs of farmers.

"Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments are going to take some decision regarding long pending river water distribution of Parvati, Chambal and Kali Sindh," Yadav told reporters at Jaipur Airport.

He further said, "The decision will not only be for the betterment of both the states, but will also change the lives of lakhs of farmers. It will open the doors for development opportunities in tourism, industries and other sectors."



Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), an ambitious drinking and irrigation water project, was announced by the BJP government in the state budget 2017-18 for the permanent solution to the problem of drinking and irrigation water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan, namely Jhalawar, Baran, Kota Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tok, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Alwar, Bharatpur and Dholpur.

The erstwhile Congress government led by former chief minister Ashok Gehlot had demanded the Centre to declare ERCP a project of national importance.

Yadav thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing leadership to states on the issues of development.