62% educators in India use GenAI to enhance educational delivery: Teamlease

Around 62 per cent of educators in India are employing Generative AI (GenAI) tools in teaching and preparation to enhance the delivery and engagement of their educational content, according to a study by TeamLease Edtech.

In the report titled: ‘Revolutionising Classrooms: Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education, nearly 65 per cent of educators recognise the potential benefits of GenAI in enhancing learning experiences, offering personalised education, and in interactive engagement.

The study carries insights from 6,313 educators, including primary school teachers, high school instructors, college professors, and educational professionals across the country.