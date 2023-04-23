close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

Uttarakhand govt issues an alert stating that in view of the rain and snowfall in Kedarnath Dham in past few days, devotees are requested to be careful

ANI General News
Kedarnath: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple after fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand government on Sunday issues an alert stating that in view of the rain and snowfall in Kedarnath Dham in past few days, devotees are requested to be careful and start the yatra according to the weather forecast.

"It may be noted that intermittent rain and snowfall continue in Kedarnath Dham. All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes," the government stated.

"There was heavy snowfall in Kedarnath Dham yesterday. Pilgrims are requested to be alert and begin their yatra by looking at the weather," said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.

It has been said by the government that adequate health arrangements have been made on all the travel routes. Passengers can also visit the nearest health centre immediately after starting the journey or if their health deteriorates during the journey and consult a doctor.

The state government is determined to make the journey smooth, safe and uninterrupted. The travel arrangements are being regularly monitored from a higher level.

On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Saturday the Char Dham Yatra began.

Also Read

Sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham closed for winter season from today

Kedarnath in upper Garhwal Himalayas to open for devotees on April 25

Uttarakhand govt to make new arrangements to facilitate 'Char Dham Yatra'

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple opens for annual pilgrimage season today

Uttarakhand Tourism to provide on-call registration on Chardham Yatra route

Reliance to start gas production from MJ deep-water project in 1Q FY24

HPPERC waives 50% fines levied against 4 pvt varsities, reveals RTI

Zilingo co-founder files $100 mn lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy

Security beefed up in Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh to be shifted to prison

MP govt puts complete ban on plastic in Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park

This time the state government is making every possible effort to make the Char Dham Yatra smooth and safe for the devotees. The pilgrims will get the best health services on the Yatra route.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Health Secretary Dr R.K. Rajesh Kumar is taking stock of the health services on the Char Dham Yatra route. In this episode, the Health Secretary is inspecting health units at various places by travelling to Kedarnath Dham.

Health Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar said that the Health Department has made complete preparations during the Chardham Yatra.

"Guidelines ie SOP have been issued for the journey. In this, travellers have been suggested to acclimatize their bodies to the mountain weather during the journey. If you are facing difficulty then rest for some time and only then travel," he said.

The Health Secretary said that the government welcomes all the pilgrims coming for the yatra. But at the same time, there is an appeal that if the devotees above 55 years of age are suffering from any disease like sugar, BP, heart disease etc., then mention it.

He said that such devotees would be monitored through 104.

According to the Health Secretary, this time the government has a special focus on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Kedarnath

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IoTechWorld Avigation targets 3,000 agri drones sale, explore export mkt

Special Operation Group using the drones to monitor the situation during a curfew imposed by the administration, in Srinagar on Tuesday.
3 min read

Advisory for Kedarnath Dham yatra pilgrims in view of rain, snowfall alert

Kedarnath: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple after fresh snowfall in Kedarnath, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (PTI Photo
3 min read

Zilingo co-founder files $100 mn lawsuit against investor Mahesh Murthy

Image
2 min read

Security beefed up in Dibrugarh as Amritpal Singh to be shifted to prison

Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
2 min read

Taiwanese trade, investment firms exiting China amid mounting tensions

semiconductors, chip
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow following Lok Sabha disqualification

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon