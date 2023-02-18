JUST IN
Kedarnath in upper Garhwal Himalayas to open for devotees on April 25
NIA carries out searches at 7 locations in Rajasthan in PFI conspiracy case
3rd arrested linkman in teachers' scam had connection with Chatterjee: CBI
12 cheetahs from S Africa released into enclosures at Kuno National Park
Billionaire George Soros old, rich, opinionated and dangerous: Jaishankar
HC frames guidelines for compensation to prisoners injured while working
Scholarships worth Rs 75 cr misappropriated by institutes in UP: ED
Former CJI UU Lalit backs Collegium system, says 'near-perfect model'
P Chidambaram slams George Soros over 'revival of democracy' remark
CBI summons Manish Sisodia for investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
NIA carries out searches at 7 locations in Rajasthan in PFI conspiracy case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Kedarnath in upper Garhwal Himalayas to open for devotees on April 25

The gates of the Himalayan temple will be thrown open to devotees at 6.20 am on April 25, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti sources said

Topics
Kedarnath

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Kedarnath: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple after fresh snowfall in Kedarnath. (PTI Photo)
Kedarnath: Devotees at the Kedarnath temple after fresh snowfall in Kedarnath. (PTI Photo)

The portals of Kedarnath situated in the upper Garhwal Himalayas will be opened on April 25 after nearly six months of their closure during the winter season.

The gates of the Himalayan temple will be thrown open to devotees at 6.20 am on April 25, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti sources said.

The timing and date for the reopening of the temple gates were announced at a ceremony at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri.

The ceremony was attended by BKTC officials, tirth purohits and officials of the district administration.

The idol of lord Shiva is brought down every year after the closure of Kedarnath to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath where it is worshipped during winter.

Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri are already scheduled to open on April 27 and April 22.

The Char Dham temples, including Kedarnath, are closed every year in October-November due to extreme cold conditions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kedarnath

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 14:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.