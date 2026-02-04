Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 07:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi CM announces aid for two LPG cylinders for ration card holders

This assistance will be extended on the occasions of major festivals such as Holi and Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 7:08 AM IST

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved a scheme under which, from 2026, all ration card-holding families in Delhi will receive financial assistance equivalent to the cost of two LPG cylinders per year.

This assistance will be extended on the occasions of major festivals such as Holi and Diwali.

The Delhi Government has taken an important and people-centric decision to provide relief from inflation to economically weaker families, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister said that this scheme is part of the Delhi Government's policy of targeted, transparent and accountable welfare. She stated that the prescribed amount for the cylinders will be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the Aadhaar-seeded bank account of the head of the family, as per the release.

 

All ration card-holding families in Delhi will be covered under this scheme, which is universal in nature and will apply equally to all ration card holders, irrespective of whether they use LPG or PNG for cooking. Financial assistance will be provided on two occasions each year, Holi and Diwali, regardless of whether a cylinder refill has been undertaken in the respective month.

At present, the price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi is ₹853 per cylinder. Beneficiaries covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will receive financial assistance of ₹553 per cylinder, after adjustment of the ₹300 per cylinder subsidy provided by the Government of India, while non-Ujjwala ration card-holding families will be provided assistance of ₹853 per cylinder.

The estimated annual expenditure on this scheme will be approximately ₹242.77 crore, which will be adjusted in accordance with changes in LPG prices, Government of India subsidies, and the number of beneficiaries. The Delhi Government has ensured a clear budgetary commitment for the implementation of this scheme.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that this scheme is not merely financial assistance, but a means of ensuring dignity and relief for families during the festive season.

She also expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the Central Government has provided clean fuel, better health, and a life of dignity to crores of women across the country, the release noted.

The Delhi Government's initiative is an extension of this visionary approach, where welfare is implemented not as subsidy politics, but as rule-based and transparent governance. The Chief Minister reiterated that this scheme was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Sankalp Patra and that the Delhi Government is steadily translating all its commitments into reality. She said that this is not just an announcement, but proof of the intent of governance and the capacity for effective implementation. This is the true difference of good governance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 7:08 AM IST

