Agenda in garb of entertainment is dangerous: Shivpal on 'The Kerala Story'

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav said that an attempt to showcase a dangerous agenda in the garb of entertainment would be detrimental for the nation and the society.

Reacting to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to declare the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' tax free, Shivpal said: "Entertainment should be for the sake of entertainment only and films and literature should not be used to force a poisonous agenda on the country. Any artform born out of hatred will be detrimental for the nation and the society as well."

The state government's decision to declare the film tax free came just a day after the West Bengal government banned its screening in the state.

State general secretary of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha Harshvardhan organised a free screening of the film for over a 100 women in Ayodhya and uploaded the photos on his Twitter account.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh is another BJP ruled state where the film has been declared tax free.

Senior SP leaders said: "It is time for the BJP to announce zero house tax and road tax. At least that will give some respite to people. Making films tax free will benefit the filmmaker more than the common man."

Also Read Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav flays rise in milk prices, bus fares BJP has made agriculture an unprofitable proposition: SP's Akhilesh Yadav SP's Pawan Pandey claims BJP leaders diverted Ram Path construction funds National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh SP candidate Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri bypolls on Monday India on path to be 3rd largest economy: MSME Min urges industry to invest Negative people can't think beyond political interests: PM targets Congress Opposition should be respected, PM will also move in this direction: Gehlot Custodial death case: SC rejects Bhatt's plea to submit additional evidence Santiniketan recommended for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list

--IANS

amita/ksk/