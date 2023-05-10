close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Agenda in garb of entertainment is dangerous: Shivpal on 'The Kerala Story'

"Entertainment should be for the sake of entertainment only"

IANS Lucknow
The kerala story

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav said that an attempt to showcase a dangerous agenda in the garb of entertainment would be detrimental for the nation and the society.

Reacting to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to declare the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' tax free, Shivpal said: "Entertainment should be for the sake of entertainment only and films and literature should not be used to force a poisonous agenda on the country. Any artform born out of hatred will be detrimental for the nation and the society as well."

The state government's decision to declare the film tax free came just a day after the West Bengal government banned its screening in the state.

State general secretary of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha Harshvardhan organised a free screening of the film for over a 100 women in Ayodhya and uploaded the photos on his Twitter account.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh is another BJP ruled state where the film has been declared tax free.

Senior SP leaders said: "It is time for the BJP to announce zero house tax and road tax. At least that will give some respite to people. Making films tax free will benefit the filmmaker more than the common man."

Also Read

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav flays rise in milk prices, bus fares

BJP has made agriculture an unprofitable proposition: SP's Akhilesh Yadav

SP's Pawan Pandey claims BJP leaders diverted Ram Path construction funds

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

SP candidate Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri bypolls on Monday

India on path to be 3rd largest economy: MSME Min urges industry to invest

Negative people can't think beyond political interests: PM targets Congress

Opposition should be respected, PM will also move in this direction: Gehlot

Custodial death case: SC rejects Bhatt's plea to submit additional evidence

Santiniketan recommended for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list

--IANS

amita/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shivpal Singh Yadav movie ban Kerala

First Published: May 10 2023 | 3:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka polls: Will not form alliance with JD(S), says state Cong chief

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar
3 min read

Doctor stabbed to death in Kerala's Kollam district allegedly by patient

Lack of preparation to equip their staff to handle Covid-19 patients, is forcing hospitals to shut down
7 min read

Maha CM Shinde burns midnight oil to review Mumbai Metro-3 progress

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and some other Shiv Sena MLAs from the state are camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat city. (Photo: Twitter/@mieknathshinde)
2 min read

OYO travel agent enrollment reports sharp uptick of 150% in FY23

OYO room
1 min read

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

India renews call for chipmakers as Anil Agarwal's $19 billion plan drags

chipmakers, chip, chip market
4 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read
Premium

Wheat procurement up 42%, Madhya Pradesh extends sale window

Wheat
1 min read

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Foxconn Technology Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon