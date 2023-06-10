AIFUCTO to continue democratic protest against implementation of NEP-2020

The All India Federation of University and College Teacher's Organizations (AIFUCTO) asserted that it would continue with its democratic protest against the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the country.

The educational scenario of our nation "suffers from the evils of neoliberal economics measures" while the retreat of the state from the domain and powerful entry of market forces have provided a "serious threat" to the inclusive education system of our nation, AIFUCTO General Secretary, Prof Arun Kumar said.

"To make the matter worse the NEP-2020 came into effect July 28, 2020," Kumar said while addressing media persons on the sidelines of the two-day AIFUCTO North Eastern Council meeting cum National Seminar at Kohima Science College here on Friday.

No stones are now being left unturned to implement the policy at a rapid pace, directives are issued, reports are summoned thereby posing a great threat to the future of the country, he alleged.

Opposing NEP-2020, Kumar claimed even as the policy declares its motives of reflecting the aspiration of the 21st Century, severe attempts at privatization, commercialization, centralization and saffronisation are perceived throughout the policy.

The NEP is a "corporate-communal conspiracy" to demolish the constitution's foundation on which the people of the country wish and dreamt of visualizing education, he alleged.

The "flaws" in the NEP are so fundamental in order and base that the document cannot be rectified by redrafting. It should be withdrawn in the interest of the collective wisdom of the nation, he said.

"Since the announcement of NEP 2020, AIFUCTO has been holding various webinars, seminars and mobilising political parties and state networks so that a situation will come where the Government of India will be compelled to repeal the policy," said Kumar.

He also asserted that AIFUCTO will continue its democratic protest till the NEP-2020 is withdrawn in toto.

AIFUCTO President Prof Kesab Bhattacharya lamented that NEP 2020 in spite of the demands of almost all democratic organizations that education policy should have the combination of three Es entry for all, equity and excellence, the present government has transformed it to "3 Cs centralization, commercialization and communalization."



The NEP 2020 is a "dangerous" policy for the future of the country, he alleged.

He also claimed that in the NEP 2020 document, nothing is mentioned about gender equilibrium in education or women's education despite the Central government's policy of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.'



Bhattacharya alleged that the NEP 2020 is "deeply flawed" and the most unwanted immediate impact will be the closing down of government schools and a sharp increase in dropouts in higher education level.