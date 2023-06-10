close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AIFUCTO to continue democratic protest against implementation of NEP-2020

"NEP makes severe attempts at privatization, commercialization, centralization and saffronisation are perceived throughout the policy"

Press Trust of India Kohima
protest, detained

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The All India Federation of University and College Teacher's Organizations (AIFUCTO) asserted that it would continue with its democratic protest against the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the country.

The educational scenario of our nation "suffers from the evils of neoliberal economics measures" while the retreat of the state from the domain and powerful entry of market forces have provided a "serious threat" to the inclusive education system of our nation, AIFUCTO General Secretary, Prof Arun Kumar said.

"To make the matter worse the NEP-2020 came into effect July 28, 2020," Kumar said while addressing media persons on the sidelines of the two-day AIFUCTO North Eastern Council meeting cum National Seminar at Kohima Science College here on Friday.

No stones are now being left unturned to implement the policy at a rapid pace, directives are issued, reports are summoned thereby posing a great threat to the future of the country, he alleged.

Opposing NEP-2020, Kumar claimed even as the policy declares its motives of reflecting the aspiration of the 21st Century, severe attempts at privatization, commercialization, centralization and saffronisation are perceived throughout the policy.

The NEP is a "corporate-communal conspiracy" to demolish the constitution's foundation on which the people of the country wish and dreamt of visualizing education, he alleged.

Also Read

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' now 'Beti BJP ke netaon se bachao': Cong to govt

Hong Kong registers air passenger traffic at 2.1 mn in Jan, up 28 times

Activist accords Mann ki Baat for success of Selfie with daughter campaign

Democracy on 'verge of collapse' in Hong Kong with Civic Party set to fall

100th Mann Ki Baat address today to go global, live broadcast at UN offices

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan declared fugitive economic offender

Govt sets up committee in Manipur to facilitate peace-making process

Navy conducts mega operation involving 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Dhanbad illegal mine collapse: DC sets up committee to probe incident

Himachal govt to bring white paper on economic conditions of state

The "flaws" in the NEP are so fundamental in order and base that the document cannot be rectified by redrafting. It should be withdrawn in the interest of the collective wisdom of the nation, he said.

"Since the announcement of NEP 2020, AIFUCTO has been holding various webinars, seminars and mobilising political parties and state networks so that a situation will come where the Government of India will be compelled to repeal the policy," said Kumar.

He also asserted that AIFUCTO will continue its democratic protest till the NEP-2020 is withdrawn in toto.

AIFUCTO President Prof Kesab Bhattacharya lamented that NEP 2020 in spite of the demands of almost all democratic organizations that education policy should have the combination of three Es entry for all, equity and excellence, the present government has transformed it to "3 Cs centralization, commercialization and communalization."

The NEP 2020 is a "dangerous" policy for the future of the country, he alleged.

He also claimed that in the NEP 2020 document, nothing is mentioned about gender equilibrium in education or women's education despite the Central government's policy of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.'

Bhattacharya alleged that the NEP 2020 is "deeply flawed" and the most unwanted immediate impact will be the closing down of government schools and a sharp increase in dropouts in higher education level.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : New national education policy Teachers Indian education

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

AIFUCTO to continue democratic protest against implementation of NEP-2020

protest, detained
3 min read

IND vs AUS Live Score, WTC Final Day 4: India aim to keep Aussies below 200

Team India in a huddle at the end of Day in the World Test Championship Final 2023 against Australia. Photo: Twitter/@ICC
3 min read

Pakistan budget targets 'artificial, non-realistic': Imran Khan's party

Pakistan
1 min read

Most Popular

Do not see any threat to jobs from current form of AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Ganga expressway in UP likely to open for the public before schedule

Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.
2 min read

Modi's US visit: PM's address to new business advocacy group in works

PM Modi
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon