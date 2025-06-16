Monday, June 16, 2025 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Cockpit voice recorder recovered in A-I crash that killed 241 on board

The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft is American-made

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy to find the cause of the crash for investigators. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

Officials investigating the Air India plane crash on Sunday confirmed that the Cockpit Voice Recorder black box has been found, a crucial discovery which will help identify the possible cause behind the deadly crash that killed 270 persons, including 241 persons on board.

Earlier, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had confirmed that only the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated plane was found.

The officials confirmed the recovery of black boxes to P K Mishra, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Sunday inspected the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and also visited the civil hospital where injured persons are undergoing treatment. 

 

Mishra chaired a high-level review meeting at Circuit House here and discussed ongoing relief, rescue, and investigation efforts with senior officials from the Central and state governments, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and Airports Authority of India, an official release said.

"Chairing a high-level review meeting at Circuit House, here Dr Mishra discussed ongoing relief, rescue, and investigation efforts with senior officials from the Central and State Governments, AAIB, and Airports Authority of India," a PIB release said.

The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols, as the aircraft is American-made, the release stated.

"Officials confirmed to Dr Mishra that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured," it said. 

With the finding of both black boxes of the plane, it would be easy to find the cause of the crash for investigators.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board the Boeing 787-8(AI 171) and another 29 persons, including five MBBS students, on the ground were killed when the London-bound aircraft crashed into the nearby campus of the medical college in Meghaninagar area and burst into flames, moments after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Mishra reviewed the accident site near B.J. Medical College, Meghani Nagar, where senior officials from the state government, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and Airports Authority of India briefed him on the sequence of events and immediate response measures, the release said.

During his visit to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, he met bereaved families, observed DNA sample matching, and directed authorities to provide full assistance, ensuring a seamless and compassionate process, it said. 

 

He also interacted with injured victims, instructing hospital officials to prioritize their medical treatment and recovery, it said.

"I am very pained by the enormity of the tragedy. Everybody is sad. It is our duty to share grief and express our feelings for the victims," Mishra told reporters.

At the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar, he reviewed DNA sampling efforts and stressed the need to complete identification swiftly while maintaining scientific accuracy, it further said.

Mishra reiterated the PM's commitment to providing all possible support to victims' families and ensuring a coordinated response across all agencies involved, it said.

The Principal Secretary was accompanied by PMO officials Advisor to the PM Tarun Kapoor and Deputy Secretary, PMO Mangesh Ghildiyal, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:06 AM IST

