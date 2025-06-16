Monday, June 16, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saudi flight develops mid-air technical glitch, lands safely in Lucknow

Saudi flight develops mid-air technical glitch, lands safely in Lucknow

Sparks seen during the flight landing in Lucknow, all 250 passengers have been reported to be in safe condition

The flight from Saudi Arabia has landed in Lucknow after it developed a technical snag (Representational image)

Boris Pradhan
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

A Saudi Arabia Airlines flight with around 250 passengers, including Hajj pilgrims, landed in Lucknow after experiencing a technical issue. As the aircraft touched down at Lucknow airport on Sunday, thick smoke and sparks were observed coming from its left wheel. Flight SV3112 departed Jeddah at 10:45 pm and arrived in Lucknow at 6:30 am. 
In a separate incident, a Lufthansa flight heading to Hyderabad returned to Frankfurt airport on Sunday evening following a bomb threat.
 
The threat was reported roughly two hours after the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner departed from Frankfurt at 2:14 pm local time. The flight was originally set to arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday.
 
 
On June 12, an Air India-operated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a building, resulting in the deaths of all passengers except one.
     
(This is a developing story. More details to follow)
 

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

