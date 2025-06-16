Saudi flight develops mid-air technical glitch, lands safely in Lucknow

A Saudi Arabia Airlines flight with around 250 passengers, including Hajj pilgrims, landed in Lucknow after experiencing a technical issue. As the aircraft touched down at Lucknow airport on Sunday, thick smoke and sparks were observed coming from its left wheel. Flight SV3112 departed Jeddah at 10:45 pm and arrived in Lucknow at 6:30 am.
In a separate incident, a Lufthansa flight heading to Hyderabad returned to Frankfurt airport on Sunday evening following a bomb threat.
The threat was reported roughly two hours after the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner departed from Frankfurt at 2:14 pm local time. The flight was originally set to arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday.
On June 12, an Air India-operated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a building, resulting in the deaths of all passengers except one.
(This is a developing story. More details to follow)