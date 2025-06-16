Monday, June 16, 2025 | 12:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kedarnath chopper crash: Case registered against private helicopter firm

Kedarnath chopper crash: Case registered against private helicopter firm

The Bell 407 helicopter which crashed due to bad weather in the forests of Gauri Mai Khark between Gaurikund and Triyuginarayan belonged to Aryan Aviation Private Limited

Kedarnath helicopter crash

The complaint states that Aryan Aviation was allotted the first slot from 6 am to 7 am for helicopter operations on June 15, while this accident happened before that at 5:30 am (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A case has been registered against helicopter service operating firm Aryan Aviation Private Ltd for alleged negligence in connection with the chopper crash near Kedarnath on Sunday which killed all seven people on board, including a two-year-old child and the pilot.

The Bell 407 helicopter which crashed due to bad weather in the forests of Gauri Mai Khark between Gaurikund and Triyuginarayan belonged to Aryan Aviation Private Limited.

A case has been registered against Aryan Aviation's accountable manager Kaushik Pathak and manager Vikas Tomar at Sonprayag police station under BNS and section 10 of the Aircraft Act 1934, police said.

 

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Revenue police Sub Inspector Rajiv Nakholia posted at Phata, a small town located near the Himalayan temple.

The complaint states that Aryan Aviation was allotted the first slot from 6 am to 7 am for helicopter operations on June 15, while this accident happened before that at 5:30 am.

Also Read

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Uttarakhand helicopter crash: MoCA halts all operations till Monday

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Aryan Aviation operations suspended after Kedarnath helicopter crash

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes on Char Dham Yatra route occurring at alarming frequency

Kedarnath helicopter crash

3 of family from Maharashtra among 7 killed in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Helicopter with 7 on board, flying from Dehradun to Kedarnath, crashes

In addition, despite the sky being cloudy and foggy since morning, the weather conditions were not checked before the helicopter took off.

The complaint states that the SOP issued by the DGCA and Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority was ignored while the company managers knew very well that doing so could cause loss of life and property.

By doing so, Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd and its managers showed gross negligence towards their responsibilities, due to which the crash occurred, the complaint added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

LIVE news updates: Iran renews missile attacks on Israel, killing 3, wounding dozens

caste Census India, SECC 2011 caste data, caste-based enumeration India, caste data confidentiality, caste Census political debate, caste Census 2025 demand, caste representation in politics, SC ST OBC Census India, caste data unpublished SECC, affir

Census to be held on March 1, 2027; Centre issues official notification

Accident, road accident

4 killed as 'drunk' car driver knocks down 2 motorbikes in Chhattisgarh

aeroplane, flight

Saudi flight develops mid-air technical snag, lands safely in Lucknow

K T Rama Rao

BRS leader K T Rama Rao appears before Telangana ACB in Formula E race case

Topics : Kedarnath helicopter crash Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMHT CET 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon