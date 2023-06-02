close

Air India Express to start Haj flights from Kannur, Kozhikode on June 4

Air India Express will start operating Haj flights from Kannur and Kozhikode on June 4

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Air India

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Air India Express will start operating Haj flights from Kannur and Kozhikode on June 4.

In a release on Friday, the airline said the Haj charters will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, it will operate 44 flights from Kozhikode and 13 flights from Kannur to Jeddah and plans to carry 8,236 Haj pilgrims.

In the second phase, the carrier will operate 44 flights from Medina to Kozhikode and 13 flights from Medina to Kannur.

"This is the first time the airline is operating Haj services after winning the government-released bid for the two cities in Kerala," the release said.

According to the release, the airline has introduced colour-coded pouches for elderly pilgrims to carry their boarding passes and brightly coloured luggage tags for easier identification and to prevent baggage mishandling.

The airline will transport Zam Zam water on the return ferry flights and keep it at Kozhikode and Kannur airports. Upon arrival, each pilgrim will be offered a 5-litre can of Zam Zam water, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Haj flights

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

