Delhi govt school teachers capable of being among best globally: Atishi

Delhi government school teachers have proved that they are capable of being among the "best" in the world, Education Minister Atishi said on Friday at the Global Teaching Professionals Olympiad (TPO)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Delhi government school teachers have proved that they are capable of being among the "best" in the world, Education Minister Atishi said on Friday at the Global Teaching Professionals Olympiad (TPO).

Teachers from government schools here were among 6,000 participants from five countries who competed in the olympiad.

The Delhi government's Directorate of Education (DoE) in collaboration with CENTA, hosted the the olympiad, to "acknowledge the talents" of teachers in Delhi and the other participants, officials said.

Delhi government school teachers have "announced to the world that they have the competence to be the best globally", Atishi said.

"Delhi government school teachers are confident to be among the best on the global platform. Our government's investment in Delhi government school teachers and providing them global exposure is finally showing results," she said.

The competition was aimed to evaluate educators' abilities based on international standards and promote excellence in teaching, the directorate said.

It said around 1,096 teachers from the DoE participated in the competition and among them, 942 teachers completed in the multiple-choice question test, while 702 underwent the verbal communications Test.

The scores ranged from 89 to 22.5 per cent with an overall average of 65.56 per cent, the DoE said.

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

