Inundation and sea incursion in coastal regions of Kerala spark protests

Inundation and sea incursion in coastal regions of Kerala spark protests

Monsoon-battered Kerala continued to face severe challenges on Tuesday, with widespread inundation of low-lying areas and intense sea incursion plaguing coastal hamlets.

In Kannamaly, the elderly and children waded through hip-deep water. Several houses were also damaged following high tidal waves, the residents said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Several families, living in low-lying regions, were shifted to relief camps in various districts as flood waters failed to recede from their homes.

Widespread destruction was reported along the southern coastal belt due to high tidal waves and sea incursion. 

Kannamaly, a fisherfolk hamlet in Ernakulam district, witnessed protests by locals on Tuesday morning demanding a permanent solution to the long-standing issues of waterlogging and coastal erosion.

They blocked a road with country boats, fishing nets and logs as a mark of protest.

 

In Kannamaly, the elderly and children waded through hip-deep water. Several houses were also damaged following high tidal waves, the residents said. 

According to official figures, three relief camps were set up in Kottayam district and 12 in Thrissur where one house was destroyed completely and 11 others damaged partially.

Swollen rivers caused widespread inundation and mudslides in Kasaragod district as well, authorities added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rainfall and gusty wind, with speeds reaching 50 km/h, at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kannur and Kasargod in the coming hours.

Moderate rainfall and gusty wind, with speeds reaching 40 km/h, are likely at one or two places in the other districts of the state, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

