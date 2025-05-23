Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Russia's support crucial for global anti-terrorism efforts: MP Kanimozhi

Russia's support crucial for global anti-terrorism efforts: MP Kanimozhi

Kanimozhi said it is important to reach out to Russia at a time when India has been facing terror attacks repeatedly.

Indian MPs delegation in Russia

DMK MP Kanimozhi is leading the Indian MPs delegation in Russia (Photo: @KanimozhiDMK)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to Russia, Greece, Latvia, Slovenia and Spain under Operation Sindoor, said the government has sent MPs from various parties to different countries to present India's position on terrorism and explain the decision to engage with Russia in the context of repeated terror attacks.

Kanimozhi said it is important to reach out to Russia at a time when India has been facing terror attacks repeatedly. The leaders from India's all-party delegation also expressed their commitment to representing India's stance on countering terrorism and noted Russia's continued support.

Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi said, "Russia has been a strategic partner and we have always worked together on diplomatic issues, trade...it becomes very important at this point to reach out to Russia when we have been facing terror attacks time and again. We lost 26 lives in India, so the Government of India and the PM decided that MPs from across the country, from different parties, would be sent to represent the Indian stand against terrorism and explain our position to the world. So, as a part of these delegations that are being sent, one delegation has been sent to Russia..."

 

She further added, "We will be meeting Andre Denison, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs. We will be meeting Leonid Slutsky, the Chair of the State Duma Committee, along with the other members. We will be meeting Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister. We will also meet with the Director of the Russian Institute for Statistical Studies, the former PM of Russia (Mikhail Yefimovich) Fradkov...We will also be meeting Think Tanks and people from the Russian media. We will explain what has happened in India and how we have to come together to fight terrorism"

Kanimozhi's visit spans several countries, including Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai said, "Russia is our historical friend, standing by side in every situation... Pakistan poses a threat not only to India but to the whole world because there is no such terrorist incident in the world where the strings don't lead to Pakistan".

Describing Russia as a close ally of India, Rai said that the delegation has come with evidence. He added, "It is important for everyone to isolate Pakistan."

India has sent an all-party delegation to highlight the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

