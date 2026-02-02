Monday, February 02, 2026 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / All probable causes of Air India crash under probe, govt tells Rajya Sabha

All probable causes of Air India crash under probe, govt tells Rajya Sabha

All aspects related to technical, operational, organisational and human factors are being looked into, and it is a very complex process

air india plane crash

Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said all probable causes leading to the Air India plane crash in June last year are being investigated, and all efforts are being made to complete the probe in a time-bound manner.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the crash that killed a total of 260 people.

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that the AAIB probe is in progress.

 

"All probable causes leading to the accident are being investigated, and all efforts are being made to complete the investigation in a time-bound manner," he said in a written reply.

Also Read

Praful Patel, Praful, Sunetra Pawar, Sunetra

Sunetra Pawar to take charge as Maharashtra Dy CM: Early life, career

Air India crashed plane

AAIB probing various aspects in AI171 crash, nothing ruled out yet

Air India

Air India orders 30 additional Boeing jets, taking total orders to 250premium

Air India

Air India to order 30 Boeing 737 Max jets as travel demand surges

SC, Supreme Court

SC to hear PIL alleging rights violations in probe of Ahmedabad plane crash

In its preliminary report on the crash that was released on July 12 last year, AAIB said the fuel supply to both engines of the plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit soon after takeoff.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it had said.

On Monday, Mohol also said the preliminary report on the accident contains factual information based on the evidence available at that point in time and does not include any interim safety recommendations.

A source on January 30 told PTI that the AAIB team probing last year's fatal Air India plane crash was examining certain components of the aircraft and assessing various aspects, and "nothing has been ruled out" in terms of the factors that could have led to the accident.

All aspects related to technical, operational, organisational and human factors are being looked into, and it is a very complex process. Certain components of the aircraft are also being examined by AAIB, the source had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

New school fee law won't apply in 2025-26 academic year: Delhi govt to SC

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata confronts Delhi Police, claims SIR-affected families 'threatened'

A view of the Jewar airport's passenger terminal that is under construction

Noida International Airport likely to be inaugurated this month: CM Yogi

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Planting bushes, mechanised sweeping urged to curb dust in cities: Minister

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to entertain PIL on process to record caste data for 2027 census

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 Key Announcements and SchemesInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance