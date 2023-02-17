JUST IN
Srinagar to host first international summit since abrogation of Article 370
Business Standard

3.6 magnitude earthquake hits J-K's Katra belt; no damage reported

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Earthquake | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.

There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said.

The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre was 97 kilometers east of Katra. The latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 33.10 degrees and 75.97 degrees respectively.

The location of quake was 97 kilometers east of Katra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 08:38 IST

