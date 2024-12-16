Business Standard
Home / India News / Ambani, Adani exit Bloomberg's $100 billion club amid financial setbacks

Ambani, Adani exit Bloomberg's $100 billion club amid financial setbacks

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, once part of Bloomberg's $100 billion club, have dropped out as their fortunes fell below $100 billion amid business challenges, legal scrutiny, and market setbacks

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, and Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, both of whom rank among India’s wealthiest and some of Asia’s richest individuals, have dropped out of Bloomberg’s $100 billion club this year due to various business challenges, Bloomberg reported. 
The wealth of many of India’s richest individuals has continued to rise, with the 20 wealthiest adding $67.3 billion to their fortunes since the beginning of the year, according to Bloomberg’s wealth index. The largest gains were seen by technology mogul Shiv Nadar, who added $10.8 billion, and Savitri Jindal, whose family controls the Jindal Group, with an increase of $10.1 billion.
 

Barriers to progress

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are both grappling with challenges that are affecting their business empires and personal wealth. Ambani’s energy and retail sectors have been struggling, with investor concerns about rising debt weighing on the performance. Meanwhile, Adani’s business empire has been shaken by a US Department of Justice investigation that could reduce funding opportunities and complicate the securing of new contracts. 
Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest individual, has seen a decline in his wealth, though it has not been as pronounced. His fortune peaked at $120.8 billion in July, coinciding with a lavish family wedding. However, his company, Reliance, has faced setbacks, including weaker earnings from its energy division and slower consumer demand in retail. “His fortune stood at $96.7 billion as of December 13,” Bloomberg mentioned. 
Both Ambani and Adani have dropped out of the ‘centibillionaire club’, as their fortunes have fallen below the $100 billion mark, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 
For Adani, a probe by US authorities in November over alleged bribery has brought unwanted international attention. This comes after US short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report last year accused his group of fraudulent practices. Despite these claims, Adani has denied the charges and remains resolute in defending his company, promising a commitment to strong regulatory compliance. He stated that every challenge makes the company stronger. 

More From This Section

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Parliament session LIVE: PM must apologise for 'twisting' Nehru's letter to states, says Kharge

President Murmu pays homage to heroes of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

LIVE news: President Murmu, PM Modi pay homage to heroes of 1971 war on Vijay Diwas

Supreme court

SC seeks Centre's reply on plea asking guidelines for safety of women

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka party president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Siddaramaiah takes part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mandya on Thursday.

Return Nehru's letters held by Sonia Gandhi: PM Memorial to Rahul Gandhi

SC, Supreme Court

Guj properties law: Presumption of constitutionality attached to enactment

These allegations are expected to continue impacting Adani Group’s stock prices as 2024 approaches. Adani’s net worth peaked at $122.3 billion in June, after taking measures to strengthen the company’s financial position following the Hindenburg controversy. However, his wealth has since diminished to $82.1 billion, according to Bloomberg’s index. 
“Those gains have now evaporated after the US allegations that he oversaw bribes to Indian government officials, and he’s now worth $82.1 billion,” Bloomberg stated.

Also Read

Reliance

Mukesh Ambani names Ira Bindra as Group President for RIL human resources

Sam Walton

World's Richest Families 2024: Waltons top with $432.4 bn, Ambanis at no. 8

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries seeks up to $3 bn loan to refinance debt due in 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP (Ajit faction) leader Ajit Pawar

Ambanis, Noel Tata, other industry leaders attend Fadnavis swearing-in

Mukesh Ambani, reliance

We must strengthen national, int'l collaboration in research: Mukesh Ambani

Topics : Mukesh Ambani Gautam Adani SEC indictment Gautam Adani Bloomberg Billionaires wealth India's Billionaire BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon