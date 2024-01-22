Kohli to Neeraj: Full list of sportspersons to witness Ram temple ceremony





Cricketers to attend Ram Temple ceremony today The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place today between 10 AM to 12:45 PM IST. The whole nation is ready to witness the Ram Temple ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm of affairs. The Ram Temple Trust has invited many dignitaries, including sports personalities, politicians and celebrities.

India legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former India captain Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni and current India skipper Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are invited for the ceremony. India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, is also part of this list alongside Ravindra Jadeja, legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, and Mithali Raj.





ALSO READ: India vs England Test series: Stats, records and head-to-head results While Rohit Sharma has started preparations for the India vs England 1st Test in Hyderabad, it was earlier reported that former India captain Virat Kohli has taken special leave to attend the consecration ceremony today. However, Kohli's and his wife Anushka Sharma's participation will be only confirmed once they reach Ayodhya.

Notably, Dravid, Jadeja, and Rohit will all be included in the England Test team. It is unclear, though, if they will also be travelling to Ayodhya just three days before the first Test match of the five-match series.

Former India captain Anil Kumble and former pacer Venkatesh Prasad already reached Ayodhya.

Other sportspersons to attend the Ram Temple ceremony

Athletes Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes, PV Sindhu, PT Usha, and legendary chess player Vishwanathan Anand are among those who have been invited and included in the official list.





South Africa cricketer extends wish for Ram Temple ceremony

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj, who is also from a Hindu family, also extended his wishes to the Indian community in South Africa ahead of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. While shuttler Saina Nehwal and Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha reached Uttar Pradesh on the eve of the ceremony, there is no official update on Neeraj Chopra's participation.

"Namaste everyone. I just want to wish my Indian community in South Africa for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. May be there peace, harmony and spiritual enlightenment to all. Jai Shree Ram." the South African said in a video.