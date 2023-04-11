close

Amid Covid surge, face masks at public places made mandatory in Gurugram

"It is mandatory to wear face masks in public places, malls, government/private offices where more than 100 people gather in the district to prevent the spread of Covid infection"

IANS Gurugram
Covid 19, mask free, face mask, travel

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
The Gurugram district administration on Tuesday made it mandatory for the general public to wear face masks at all public places, government offices, malls, private offices etc, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people.

According to the administration officials, this decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram over the past few weeks.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav in his order said, "It is mandatory to wear face masks in public places, malls, government/private offices where more than 100 people gather in the district to prevent the spread of Covid infection, as per the instructions of Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department."

"Covid infection has been increasing in the district for the last few days, so necessary steps have to be taken to prevent Covid infection as per the instructions of the Health Department, in which it is mandatory to wear a mask and maintain proper distance," he said.

Yadav has also instructed all Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Police Department and all department heads to take necessary steps to ensure compliance of the orders.

Topics : Coronavirus | Gurugram

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

